London in Motion aims to get people walking in 12-week program
LONDON — Get moving with the Laurel County Health Department’s community walking program, London in Motion. London in Motion, sponsored by the Laurel County Health in Motion Coalition and Anthem BlueCross & BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid Program, is a 12-week walking program for anyone in London ages 18 and older who are looking at increasing their physical activity, Brandi Gilley, Director of Nutrition Services/Accreditation Coordinator at the Laurel County Health Department, stated in a video on the program’s webpage.www.thetimestribune.com
