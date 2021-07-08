Tropical Storm Elsa Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Maine Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers this afternoon as low pressure approaches the area. Showers are expected to be on the light side and not amount to much through the afternoon with heavier showers moving in this evening and into the overnight especially north and west of Bangor. Temperatures will be on the cool side today due to the cloud cover and a cool, east/northeast wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. Steadier rain will spread across the state tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out tonight. Nighttime temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.