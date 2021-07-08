Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Clear Cache Data on Windows 10 Computers

By Zarmeen Shahzad
wccftech.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCache data is basically the temporary files that your computer saves to make services and other apps load faster. This data helps speed up your computer, but it has a downside. It takes up a lot of space, and if you have a small SSD, you can run out of storage pretty quickly. So, to prevent this, you should remove cache data now and then. In this tutorial, I will show you how to clear cache data on Windows 10 computers.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Clear Cache Data#Ssd#Start#The Microsoft Store#The Windows Store#Settings#Select Privacy#App#Time#Select Clear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Computerstechnewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Computer Is Being Monitored?

Ever wondered if your computer is being watched? Do you feel something you installed is tracking you on your computer? There is always a chance that harmful software installed on your PC is reported to a hacker. One time or another, we all have sensed that our computer has breached...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

How to clear the cache on your Android phone

There’s nothing worse than your phone running slowly, apps crashing or freezing, or pages failing to load in your web browser. Did you realize that the problem could be caused by your phone’s cache? The cache is made up of small pieces of information stored by your web browsers and apps in order to improve performance, and when cached files become overloaded or corrupted, performance issues are often the result. So, like those laggy web pages, crashing apps, or stuttering games. Don’t worry — there’s a quick and easy way to clear your cache on Android, and we’re about to show you how.
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

How to scan a QR code on your phone or computer

You can scan a QR code using the camera on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Scanning QR codes lets you easily access websites, restaurant menus, videos, and more. Most smartphones have QR scanners built-in, but you'll have to download third-party apps to do it on your Mac or PC. Visit...
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Add Snapchat Filters to Zoom Videos on Windows 10 Computers

Zoom isn’t just great for your official meetings and interviews. It is a great app to catch up with long-distance friends and family. You can make your time with friends even more fun by adding Snapchat filters to the videos. This tutorial will show you how to add Snapchat filters to Zoom videos on Windows 10 computers.
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Create and Use System Restore Point in Windows 10 Computers

System Restore is a convenient feature in Windows 10. It takes a snapshot of your software, settings, and program files at a particular point in time, and this backup can then be used to restore your PC in the event something goes wrong. To make this work, you have to first create the restore. This tutorial will show you how to create and use system restore points in Windows 10 computers.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Screenshot on Windows 10

By taking a screenshot, you can capture an image of your entire display—or just an area of it. Windows 10 has a variety of built-in tools for easily capturing a screenshot, and we’ve also got some even more powerful third-party tools to recommend. Take a Screenshot with Print Screen (PrtScn)
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Installing Windows 11 – is your computer compatible?

Since Microsoft announced the launch of their new Windows 11 operating system there has been some confusion on whether older computers will be able to upgrade or even take a fresh install of Windows 11. Microsoft has made available a download via its Windows Insiders program allowing anyone to check out the latest OS and install it on performance gaming rigs as well as other less powerful options and even some phones.
ComputersLumia UK

Introducing a new era of hybrid personal computing: the Windows 365 Cloud PC

As some regions begin to make their way out of the challenges and disruption of the past 18 months, we’re seeing a new world of work emerge. Organizations everywhere have transformed themselves through virtual processes and remote collaboration. And as people embrace hybrid work—with people returning to the office, continuing to work from home, or some mix of the two—things will be different all over again.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Installation has failed – Discord error on Windows PC

Some PC gamers may encounter the error message Installation has failed when they try to install the Discord application on their Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer. In this post, we identify the potential causes, as well as provide the most suitable solution to the issue. Why has my Discord...
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Please activate Windows Defender or XProtect on your computers

Due to changes in Symantec antivirus and available alternatives, Carthage will no longer use or provide Symantec Endpoint Protection. Instead, we will use Windows Defender on all Windows computers and the built-in MacOS XProtect for Apple computers. We recommend that all students, faculty, and staff activate those programs on their own computers using the links below:
Computerswccftech.com

How to Fix the Unhandled Exception Has Occurred Error on Windows 10 Computers

Sometimes when you are trying to open an application or a file, you may see an error prompt. It will say, ‘Unhandled exception has occurred in your application. If you click Continue, the application will ignore this error and attempt to continue. If you click Quit, the application will close immediately.’ If you see this error, there are some ways you can try to fix it. In this tutorial, I will show you how to fix the unhandled exception has occurred error on Windows 10 computers.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to View Mobile Websites on Your Computer in Chrome

The majority of internet usage now happens on phones and tablets, so you may want to check how a website looks on mobile. Google Chrome has a handy tool that lets you do that right from your desktop computer. Maybe you’re doing web development and you want to test how...
Computerswccftech.com

How to Fix Green Screen of Death Error in Windows 11 – Complete Tutorial

Even before Windows 11 is released, a lot of people are eager to try it out. So, people are rushing to install the beta and dev versions. However, as it can be expected that the beta and dev version installation can cause many errors, it isn’t all smooth sailing. The most common type of error that users are currently facing is the Green Screen of Death. In this tutorial, I will address this and show you how to fix the Green Screen of Death error in Windows 11.
Redmond, WALumia UK

Microsoft unveils Windows 365 — ushering in a new category of computing

Windows 365 will deliver a full, personalized PC experience from the cloud to any device, giving workers and organizations power, simplicity and security for hybrid work. REDMOND, Wash. — July 14, 2021 — Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it becomes available) to businesses of all sizes. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the full Windows experience — apps, data and settings — to personal or corporate devices. Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience. The announcement represents a groundbreaking development as organizations around the world grapple with the best ways to facilitate hybrid work models where employees are both on-site and distributed across the globe.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Android 12 Beta 3 Now Available for Pixel Phones [Download]

Google has decided to release the Android 12 Beta 3 for Pixel devices. However, this one is an "incremental Beta-quality release." by Google. The company has advised the developers to continue compatibility testing and start early testing with Android 12 as a target. Ahead of schedule, Beta 3 features the official API Level 31 SDK. "Full" Platform stability is still not here as it will arrive with beta 4 and will also include final app-facing system behaviors and non-SDK interface restrictions.
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Increase Computer Maximum Volume Beyond 100% In Windows 10

Our computers are no longer used for work only. They are an entertainment source as well, whether it is listening to music or watching movies. Companies work hard to provide users with better graphics and better screens to ensure a quality entertainment experience. However, sometimes your computer or laptop may not have good speakers. As a result, you probably looked towards external speakers to enhance the experience. Luckily, there are ways to have a better sound experience without the help of external devices. In this tutorial, I will show you how to increase computer maximum volume beyond 100% in Windows 10.
Softwarebit-tech.net

Microsoft Windows 365 beckons era of hybrid computing

Microsoft has taken the wraps off its new Windows 365. This is a new way to experience Windows on any connected device, anywhere. Moreover, it delivers a full personalised, Windows experience (initially Windows 10 based, but moving to Windows 11 later), plus all the apps provided by your workplace admin, as well as cloud storage and (here comes the hybrid) secure connectivity to workplace resources.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA DLSS Boosts RDR2 Performance of up to 45% at 4K Resolution (Performance Mode)

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is available now in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 game, as part of today's larger 1.27 update titled 'Blood Money'. The official benchmarks shared by NVIDIA indicate that the performance boost provided by NVIDIA DLSS in Red Dead Redemption 2 is slightly smaller compared to other titles. More specifically, when using Performance Mode at 4K resolution, you can expect up to 45% improved frame rates.
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Always Launch Chrome in Incognito Mode on Your Windows 10 Computer

If you have accidentally opened up the normal Chrome mode and not the Incognito mode and continued using it without realizing your mistake, then you aren’t alone, my friend. I have made the same error countless times before. To prevent this mistake, you can make sure that you always get the incognito mode whenever you launch Chrome. In this tutorial, I will show you how to always launch Chrome in incognito mode on your Windows 10 computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy