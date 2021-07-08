Cancel
Missouri's First Lady to serve as Grand Marshal

Chillico Constitution-Tribune
Cover picture for the articleMissouri's First Lady Teresa Parson will serve as Grand Marshal of the Sliced Bread Day Parade in Downtown Chillicothe at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Following the parade, Parson will be signing copies of her book ‘A Spoonful of Missouri - A culinary tour of Missouri and our Governor’s Mansion," at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm St., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday. This book has over 200 pages of recipes and that help commemorate the bicentennial of our state and the 150th anniversary of the People’s House. Proceeds from cookbook sales will ensure preservation of the Governor's Mansion, its history and historical treasures for generations to come.

