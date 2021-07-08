Flash flood watch in place for Baltimore as Elsa approaches; storm to hit southern Maryland and Eastern Shore hardest

Branches from several trees around St. Anne's Parrish in Annapolis, Maryland after a tornado warning for the area. July 1, 2021 Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun

A flash flood watch has been issued in parts of the Baltimore area through Friday morning, along with tropical storm warnings in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties and much of the Eastern Shore, in advance of tropical storm Elsa’s arrival in Maryland Thursday night.

In some areas, showers and thunderstorms began Thursday afternoon, thanks to an outer band of Elsa. Forecasters say storms will increase in intensity Thursday night. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is likely to fall in the Baltimore area, largely late Thursday and into Friday, which could cause flooding in urban and low-lying areas.

The flash flood watches covers Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Southern Baltimore County, Calvert County, Cecil County, Charles County, Southeast Harford County and Prince George’s County.

In Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, storms are likely to be more severe, with 2 to 4 inches of rain and tropical storm force winds between 30 and 50 mph. The surf is likely to be rough, and isolated tornadoes are a possibility, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore are also under a tornado watch. The watch is in effect in Calvert, St. Mary’s, Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties until 11 p.m. Thursday.

St. Mary’s County has declared a local state of emergency from Thursday to July 13.

“I urge Marylanders to take all appropriate precautions—stay tuned to your local news stations for updates, heed warnings from state and local authorities, and most importantly, use common sense,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

By early Friday morning, Elsa will be bound for New England, forecasters say. But Friday afternoon, a new front will approach from the west, and could bring more severe storms.

Saturday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high around 82 degrees, but showers could return Sunday afternoon, leading into a rainy start to next week.