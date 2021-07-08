DNR releasing new set of 50 geocaches for enthusiasts across Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you've never heard of geocaching, there's an outdoor adventure waiting for you probably a lot closer than you think. Founded in 2000 as a way to combine advancements in GPS technology with a love of the outdoors and treasure hunting, geocaching has become a worldwide phenomenon since its introduction. Over 3 million small waterproof containers have been hidden in 190 countries across the globe according to Geocaching.com.