Michigan State

Yum! Woman eats 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes at Michigan bar

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGAxC_0ar9lTkW00

Hot dog! A competitive eater wolfed down 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes at a bar in western Michigan.

Molly Schuyler set a local record at The Corner Bar in Rockford.

That's where thousands of customers have their names on the wall for eating just a fraction of that number.

Schuyler showed up and started eating Wednesday.

Anyone who eats 12 chili dogs in four hours gets their name on the wall.

There are about 6,000 names.

Well, meeting that requirement was no problem for Schuyler.

She asked if she could return.

The manager of The Corner Bar says, “Any time you want."

