Clemson, SC

Clemson commit earns MVP honors

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWabk_0ar9kw2q00

Clemson’s Class of 2022 commits continue to impress at national events.

First Cade Klubnik and now, Largo (Fla,) Pinellas Park three-star kicker Robert Gunn III.

Gunn (6-2, 165) had been participating in the U.S. National Football Team’s training camp sessions in Canton (OH.) He took to Twitter on Thursday morning that he had been honored as the National Camp Specialist MVP.

Gunn, who is the nation’s No. 2 kicker in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, officially committed to the Tigers back on June 14. He was yet another prospect for who the Elite Retreat sealed the deal.

Time will tell with Clemson’s 2022 class, but it already looks like the Tigers may have some standouts.

