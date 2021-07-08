Tim Locastro’s speed and hustle have already sparked Yankees: ‘What an athlete’

SEATTLE — The fastest man in the American League is from Auburn, New York.

Tim Locastro, the Ithaca College alum and newest addition to the Yankees’ roster, has the second-fastest sprint speed in the league (trailing only the Padres’ Jorge Mateo), according to Statcast.

With that speed and the ability to play any outfield position, Locastro would be a valuable addition to any team. For a Yankees squad that’s struggled mightily to complete the simple task of running the bases, though, he’s been a godsend in just four games.

“It’s obviously elite speed,” manager Aaron Boone said of his new racecar. “He’s really contributed for us at the bottom of the order. When you have that athleticism and that speed — which is sort of an added dimension for us — I do think it brings a little energy to the ballclub.”

Locastro, who was traded to the Yankees on July 1 for Double-A pitcher Keegan Curtis, left his mark all over Wednesday night’s win . Batting last, Locastro got on base twice and let the top of the order drive him home. In the top of the second inning, he beat a ground ball through the hole and into left center field. This gave him a perfect opportunity to show off his Autobahn speed. Where most players would have pulled the parachute at first base, Locastro kicked it into another gear and headed for second. A head first dive beat the throw easily, setting up Locastro for a perfect view of Aaron Judge’s latest highlight.

DJ Lemahieu followed the hustle double with a sacrifice fly that moved Locastro to third base. It was there that he would watch Judge annihilate a ball into the second deck of seating at T-Mobile Park .

“As soon as I saw it get past the infield I was thinking two,” Locastro said. “DJ got me over and Judgy hit an absolute bomb. I saw it off the bat and probably should have went back and tagged, but I was sort of enjoying it a little bit.”

Judge had to give it up for his speedy teammate and applaud the things he can do on the field.

“What an athlete,” Judge marveled from the Wednesday post-game podium. “We saw him show off that speed which was great. It looked like a routine base hit up the middle but he was sprinting hard. He’s a guy that hustles and gives 110% every day, every single play. It’s been fun to have him. He’s going to be a big part of this outfield, especially to give me a little break in center field when I need it. We’re excited to have him, he fits right in.”

Locastro agrees with Judge about his fit in the Yankee clubhouse.

“It’s been great. The guys here are unbelievable. They’ve made me feel very welcome. You’ve got to find your role, but everybody’s common goal is to win baseball games. "

While we haven’t seen Locastro steal his first base as a Yankee yet, he says that his strategy for now is to do whatever it takes to send the Yankees into the All-Star break with high spirits.

“I’m just trying to help this team any way I can,” Locastro started. “The last few days we’ve had a few good wins. We’ve got one more game in Seattle and then three more before the break. We want to keep it rolling.”

As long as Clint Frazier is out with vertigo and Brett Gardner’s bat continues to slump, there will presumably be playing time for Locastro to grab. If he can keep getting on base and making things happen, he might just run away with a starting job and not give it back.

PLAN FOR BRITTON

A strained hamstring has kept Zack Britton out since June 25. He threw to live hitters before Thursday’s day game, a big step toward getting him back in the bullpen.

“If all goes well there then we’ll be in a position to make a decision hopefully some time this weekend,” Boone said.

COOL HAND LUKE

Luke Voit has seven hits and four RBI in the first two games of this series with the Mariners. Prior to arriving in Seattle, Voit had seven hits total in his previous ten games. From his vantage point, Boone says the key has been a slightly altered approach.

“I think he’s just been a little more conscious of using the opposite field. We’ve seen him go the other way a handful of times already in this series. I think that’s a key for him, he’s a guy who can drive the ball to all fields.”