Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tim Locastro’s speed and hustle have already sparked Yankees: ‘What an athlete’

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 15 days ago

SEATTLE — The fastest man in the American League is from Auburn, New York.

Tim Locastro, the Ithaca College alum and newest addition to the Yankees’ roster, has the second-fastest sprint speed in the league (trailing only the Padres’ Jorge Mateo), according to Statcast.

With that speed and the ability to play any outfield position, Locastro would be a valuable addition to any team. For a Yankees squad that’s struggled mightily to complete the simple task of running the bases, though, he’s been a godsend in just four games.

“It’s obviously elite speed,” manager Aaron Boone said of his new racecar. “He’s really contributed for us at the bottom of the order. When you have that athleticism and that speed — which is sort of an added dimension for us — I do think it brings a little energy to the ballclub.”

Locastro, who was traded to the Yankees on July 1 for Double-A pitcher Keegan Curtis, left his mark all over Wednesday night’s win . Batting last, Locastro got on base twice and let the top of the order drive him home. In the top of the second inning, he beat a ground ball through the hole and into left center field. This gave him a perfect opportunity to show off his Autobahn speed. Where most players would have pulled the parachute at first base, Locastro kicked it into another gear and headed for second. A head first dive beat the throw easily, setting up Locastro for a perfect view of Aaron Judge’s latest highlight.

DJ Lemahieu followed the hustle double with a sacrifice fly that moved Locastro to third base. It was there that he would watch Judge annihilate a ball into the second deck of seating at T-Mobile Park .

“As soon as I saw it get past the infield I was thinking two,” Locastro said. “DJ got me over and Judgy hit an absolute bomb. I saw it off the bat and probably should have went back and tagged, but I was sort of enjoying it a little bit.”

Judge had to give it up for his speedy teammate and applaud the things he can do on the field.

“What an athlete,” Judge marveled from the Wednesday post-game podium. “We saw him show off that speed which was great. It looked like a routine base hit up the middle but he was sprinting hard. He’s a guy that hustles and gives 110% every day, every single play. It’s been fun to have him. He’s going to be a big part of this outfield, especially to give me a little break in center field when I need it. We’re excited to have him, he fits right in.”

Locastro agrees with Judge about his fit in the Yankee clubhouse.

“It’s been great. The guys here are unbelievable. They’ve made me feel very welcome. You’ve got to find your role, but everybody’s common goal is to win baseball games. "

While we haven’t seen Locastro steal his first base as a Yankee yet, he says that his strategy for now is to do whatever it takes to send the Yankees into the All-Star break with high spirits.

“I’m just trying to help this team any way I can,” Locastro started. “The last few days we’ve had a few good wins. We’ve got one more game in Seattle and then three more before the break. We want to keep it rolling.”

As long as Clint Frazier is out with vertigo and Brett Gardner’s bat continues to slump, there will presumably be playing time for Locastro to grab. If he can keep getting on base and making things happen, he might just run away with a starting job and not give it back.

PLAN FOR BRITTON

A strained hamstring has kept Zack Britton out since June 25. He threw to live hitters before Thursday’s day game, a big step toward getting him back in the bullpen.

“If all goes well there then we’ll be in a position to make a decision hopefully some time this weekend,” Boone said.

COOL HAND LUKE

Luke Voit has seven hits and four RBI in the first two games of this series with the Mariners. Prior to arriving in Seattle, Voit had seven hits total in his previous ten games. From his vantage point, Boone says the key has been a slightly altered approach.

“I think he’s just been a little more conscious of using the opposite field. We’ve seen him go the other way a handful of times already in this series. I think that’s a key for him, he’s a guy who can drive the ball to all fields.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Tim Locastro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball Games#Seattle#The American League#Ithaca College#Padres#Statcast#Mariners#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

6 Yankees on the hot seat and why: Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, more

NEW YORK — Really, nobody is safe. With the Yankees’ playoff hopes seemingly on life support already — hey, they were nine games out of the American League East as of Friday night — the team might be in need of a total overhaul. General manager Brian Cashman seems unlikely...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Here’s the trade that could save Yankees season

If the Yankees are going to actually buy before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, then general manager Brian Cashman should go get the best player available. Yes, it’s time for the Yankees to focus on a blockbuster deal for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. I probably know what you’re...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Los Angeles Angels

Not at all unlike the Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels are a team built around a couple of immovable parts. The Angels — the team with the sixth-highest payroll in baseball — have committed more than half of a billion dollars to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, with a likely mega-payday headed Shohei Ohtani’s way in a couple of years. Similarly, the Yankees have committed to spreading more than a half-billion across the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole. Still, in two years, they’ll have to make a decision as to whether Aaron Judge will become a fourth massively expensive piece of the franchise’s future.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBpix11.com

See it: Yankees fan on field taken down by security during Phillies game

NEW YORK — A fan ran onto the field during the Yankees sixth inning facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Security chased the man, who wore a Yankees shirt, and eventually tackled him. This isn’t the first time a fan has gotten attention during a Yankees game in...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets among contenders interested in signing former World Series MVP

This one could be interesting. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the “Phillies are among teams planning to watch Cole Hamels’ showcase Friday. 114 of his 163 regular-season wins came for Philly, plus of course the 2008 NLCS and WS MVPs. Mets will also be at the Cole Hamels workout Friday. Their starting pitching has been excellent, but like just about all contenders, they are on the lookout for rotation help.”
New York Post

Yankees get good news about injured Corey Kluber, Luis Severino

Aaron Boone had good news to report on Saturday. Yes, really, good news remains possible for the Yankees in a season that seems headed to irrelevancy. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is making progress from a right shoulder strain and could throw a bullpen session by the end of next week. Meanwhile, Luis Severino will throw live batting practice on Sunday in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a groin injury. The plan is for Severino to do that a second time before going on a rehabilitation assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 MLB trade deadline chips plummeting in value

The New York Yankees might opt to be sellers at the 2021 MLB trade deadline … if only they had anyone clearly worth selling. Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman? Absolutely! But with performance and injury issues coupled with contract pile-ups, is anybody buying?. Beyond those two, the Yankees are left...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees security guard absolutely destroys fan who ran on the field (Video)

A security guard at Yankee Stadium took out a fan who ran on the field during Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. It feels like it goes without saying that if you are a fan at a game and decide to run onto the field of play, it is not going to end well for you. By that, we mean tackled by security and taken away in handcuffs. Well, one ticket holder felt bold during Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy