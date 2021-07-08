Mi Mix 4 tipped to debut with an almost invisible under-display camera in a trade-off over image quality

Do you remember the last year’s ZTE Axon 20? Yes, that phone with an under-display selfie camera. While some brands had already showcased this tech, the Axon 20 launched as the world’s first smartphone available to buy with an under-display selfie camera technology. Now, since it was the first generation, the implementation was not at all perfect. You could see the distortion in the panel around the camera module, but the company is confident that it has improved that a lot in the successor. The ZTE Axon 30 is coming soon, maybe this month, and now, we have got a real-life image of the phone which shows off its front design & reveals the massive improvement over the last generation.