Mi Mix 4 tipped to debut with an almost invisible under-display camera in a trade-off over image quality

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder display cameras (UDC) or under-panel cameras (UPC) remain rare, but they are expected to feature in more flagship smartphones over the next year or two. The ZTE Axon 20 5G failed to impress with its UPC, which suffered from software issues and poor image quality. ZTE claims to have addressed some of these issues with the Axon 30 5G, which goes on sale in China from tomorrow.

