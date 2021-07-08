Community unites to unlock $25,000 for United Way’s Bucks Knocks Out Hunger
United Way of Bucks County recently secured an additional $25,000 for hunger relief thanks to a community-wide effort to unlock a challenge gift. When local couple Simon and Jane Hallett challenged the nonprofit to obtain 250 donations for its hunger-fighting event Bucks Knocks Out Hunger, United Way called on friends and neighbors to help. The nonprofit exceeded its goal by the July 5 deadline, securing 256 donations and unlocking the Halletts’ $25,000 gift.lowerbuckstimes.com
