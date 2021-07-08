Food programs fill a need in Volusia County
There’s good news for parents who are struggling to feed their children during summer vacation. Volusia County abounds with programs offering free meals to children. For example, School Way Café, a department of Volusia County Schools, will provide free meals to children during the summer through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.www.hometownnewsvolusia.com
Comments / 0