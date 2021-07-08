Cancel
Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Asus and Qualcomm's high-end smartphone is official for an eye-watering price of US$1,499

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsus and Qualcomm have joined forces to launch a new handset called the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. Much like the similarly-specced Asus ROG Phone 5, it packs high-end hardware. It also happens to be one of the first smartphones on the market to support Qualcomm Sound, allowing it to play 24-bit 96kHz content wirelessly. One also gets a free pair of Master & Dynamic TWS earbuds with the phone. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will cost US$1,499 and will be available for purchase in the US, UK, China, Japan, Germany and South Korea starting August 2021. The Indian market will get it, too, but at a later date.

Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

We Dare You To Buy Qualcomm’s Ridiculous $1,500 Android Smartphone

Given that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips are found in so many smartphones today, it makes sense that the company would think about making its own smartphone at some point. Now, the inexplicably named Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is here and for just $1,500, it can be yours. With such a high...
Cell PhonesFudzilla

Asus and Qualcomm team up on a fan phone

ASUS and Qualcomm have teamed up to make a smartphone that shows off Snapdragon tech. Although the phone is ostensibly for the 1.6 million members of the Snapdragon Insiders program it'll be more broadly available by August. The phone with the punchy title Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ASUS confirms its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone is coming to India

ASUS has confirmed that its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone will be released in India, with a launch date to be announced soon. Both the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip launched in Europe in the middle of May this year, and the ZF8 launched in the U.S. nearly two weeks ago. An Indian launch was never confirmed, though Dinesh Sharma of ASUS India confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in the country soon. When it launches in India, it will likely be called the ASUS 8Z due to a trademark dispute over the Zenfone brand.
Cell PhonesFast Company

Why India’s ultracheap new smartphone is critical to Google’s future

The 5G arms race is about to kick off in India and Google has a head start. Last month, the company announced that it’s partnering with Reliance Jio, India’s leading wireless carrier, to launch an “ultra-affordable” smartphone in the country. Called JioPhone Next and due to arrive in September, it will run on an optimized version of Android OS. It will also aim to leverage Jio’s vast network and ability to reach Indian consumers to reach “millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time.”
Cell Phonesvideomaker.com

Top 3 best/worst things about Qualcomm’s first smartphone

Qualcomm, known for its Snapdragon smartphone chips, has worked with many smartphone manufacturers to deliver high-end mobile devices for over a decade. Now, Qualcomm is ready to make its own smartphone. In partnership with ASUS, Qualcomm unveiled its first smartphone for members of the Snapdragon Insiders program — appropriately naming it “the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.”
RetailT3.com

Qualcomm launches $1500 Snapdragon phone for the tech elite

Qualcomm has teamed up with ASUS to make a phone for Snapdragon Insiders – an elite group of Snapdragon enthusiasts who deserve the best of the best; and now they're getting it!. The newly unveiled smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and boasts "the world’s fastest and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Why I Have To State The Obvious: The Snapdragon Insider Smartphone Was Made For Insiders

Qualcomm designed a new limited-edition smartphone made specifically for its Snapdragon Insider Community. Qualcomm is a company that I am very familiar with because of its involvement in various technologies, most notably its involvement in the 5G mobile ecosystem and expanding into automotive, PC and the IoT space. I also recently wrote a piece on its new CEO change that you can read about here.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: S Pen support and features confirmed

The FCC has, perhaps inadvertently, revealed the S Pen with which the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be compatible. The stylus is one that Samsung has already announced, but it has not started selling yet. Android Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone. Samsung is not expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

AC Podcast 533: Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders; Samsung Leaks;

Alex Dobie joins Daniel and Ara to help make sense of the Qualcomm/ASUS partnership to create the $1,500 Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. A big batch of Samsung leaks have also com to light, yet another Google lawsuit, and more. Listen now. Subscribe in Spotify: Audio. Subscribe in iTunes: Audio. Subscribe...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Rumor | The OnePlus Nord 2 will be more expensive than its predecessor

OnePlus has already set a date for the launch of the Nord 2, set to succeed a product touted by its maker as the "No.1 selling smartphone" in its price-tier in India (albeit based on September 2020 figures only). That claim makes what the tipster Yogesh now has to say about its new generation all the more ironic, however: it is now slated to start at INR 31,999 (~US$429) for units with 8GB of RAM in the same market.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Razer Blade 15 Base Model finally gets a Tiger Lake-H refresh

Razer has upgraded its Blade 15 Base Model with current-generation hardware alongside its sibling, the Razer Blade 17. As its name suggests, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model is a more cost-effective variant of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, which has already received the aforementioned hardware refresh. The Razer Blade 15 Base model price starts at US$1,799/€1,899. One can pre-order it from Razer's official website effective immediately.
NFLbit-tech.net

Qualcomm launches its first own-brand smartphone at $1,500

Qualcomm has announced its first smartphone, which for now doesn't seem to have a proper name, as it is dubbed the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. The device has been designed by Asus for Qualcomm and looks rather nondescript, as you can see from the video/images here. However, the component choice is definitely premium, something reflected very starkly in the ambitious pricing – US$1,500. Qualcomm encourages those interested to sign up to become a Snapdragon Insider and be notified about further details and availability.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Qualcomm, Broadcom, DSP Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smartphone Audio Codecs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Blackview announces its first ever laptop called the Acebook1 for just $389 USD

The manufacturer is promising "toughness and performance like no other cheap laptops" through its quad-core Celeron N4120 processor, 4 GB RAM, and aluminum alloy chassis. Better known for its lineup of inexpensive rugged smartphones, Blackview has just announced that it will be jumping into the laptop world with its very own affordable model. The 14-inch Acebook1 laptop will boast an aluminum alloy unibody design to set itself apart from the typical plastic laptop normally found for similar prices.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Umidigi Bison Pro rugged smartphone with Helio G80 goes official for $149.99

A new rugged smartphone – Umidigi Bison Pro is finally launched by Umidigi to expand its Bison lineup. It is an advanced version or the successor of the Umidigi Bison. The device equips an Helio G80 processor paired with up to 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM. Interested users can grab the Umidigi Bison Pro from 26 July (PDT) via AliExpress at a starting price of $149.99. Let’s sneak peek into the device specifications:
Computersnotebookcheck.net

ARM-based 12-inch MacBook with Apple Silicon could be in the works

An opinion piece from 9To5Mac has inspired an intriguing tip from a well-known Apple leaker. The original article detailed the history of the 12-inch MacBook and opined how well a newer device (potentially a 12-inch MacBook Air) with Apple Silicon could do in the market. While this particular Apple laptop, which was also known as the Retina MacBook and New MacBook, was discontinued in July 2019, it seems there could be a renaissance planned for the compact and mobile-friendly subnotebook. LeaksApplePro states “Fun fact: Apple is working on this” in regard to an Apple Silicon 12-inch MacBook, although there is something of a caveat in terms of its potential release.
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

China's Xiaomi Overtakes Apple In the Global Smartphone Market

One thing Apple and a lot of Android makers are not seeing is that more people either don't have the cash, or just don't care to pay for a flagship phone. I buy the flagship phones... after the next flagship is announced/released and the price it pushed down. The only reason I need to do that is to have a phone that still gets android releases. I think planned obsolescence is the biggest driver of smart phones.

