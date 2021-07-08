Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Asus and Qualcomm's high-end smartphone is official for an eye-watering price of US$1,499
Asus and Qualcomm have joined forces to launch a new handset called the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. Much like the similarly-specced Asus ROG Phone 5, it packs high-end hardware. It also happens to be one of the first smartphones on the market to support Qualcomm Sound, allowing it to play 24-bit 96kHz content wirelessly. One also gets a free pair of Master & Dynamic TWS earbuds with the phone. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will cost US$1,499 and will be available for purchase in the US, UK, China, Japan, Germany and South Korea starting August 2021. The Indian market will get it, too, but at a later date.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0