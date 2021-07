SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – More than 26 million pounds of debris and concrete from the Champlain Towers South collapse site as the search for victims nears an end. Crews have recovered 97 bodies from the rubble. Ninety three people have been identified including six additional victims whose names were released Thursday. Maria Notkin, 81, Valeria Barth, 14, Michelle Anna Pazos, 23, Mihai Radulescu, 82, Rosa Saez, 70, and Miguel Leonardo Kaufman, 65. An additional person was identified Friday, 79-year-old and Maria Popa. At least 240 people connected to the building have been accounted for, with just a few still listed as “potentially unaccounted for.” In...