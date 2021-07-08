Argylle: Cavill, Cranston, Cena, More Join Matthew Vaughn Spy Film

Henry Cavill, known for his roles in DC films and Charles Brandon in Showtime’s The Tudors, is set to star in the upcoming film The Rosie Project, as confirmed by Deadline. Steve Falk is set to write and direct the film, while Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan will produce. The Rosie Project will follow the story of a university professor who is down on his luck and can’t seem to find the one. Due to this, he creates an over-the-top questionnaire in an effort to find a wife. Instead, the professor meets an unconventional woman who doesn’t match any of his “on paper” requirements, but soon learns that she may be the perfect woman for him.