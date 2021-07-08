Argylle: Cavill, Cranston, Cena, More Join Matthew Vaughn Spy Film

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleArgylle is a new spy film set up as a franchise at Marv. Kingsman director-producer Matthew Vaughn will direct from a script by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). Adam Bohling and David Reid will produce, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers. The cast is incredible: Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa in her acting debut. The film will start shooting later this year and is the first of a planned trilogy. It is based on a forthcoming novel by Ellie Conway, which "follows "the world's greatest spy," 'Argylle' as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure." Deadline had the news.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesqhitmusic.com

Dua Lipa to make her acting debut in the spy film ‘Argylle’

Dua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in “Argylle,” a thriller about the “world’s greatest spy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Kingsmen” director Matthew Vaughn and an all-star cast are signed on for the project, which will be filmed in Europe in August. Dua Lipa will also provide the original music for the title track and the soundtrack.
Movies411mania.com

Henry Cavill, John Cena & More Set For Spy Thriller Argylle

Matthew Vaughn has set up a big ensemble cast for his upcoming spy thriller Argylle including Henry Cavill, John Cena, and more. Variety reports that the film, which will be directed by the Kingsman helmer and produced through his MARV shingle, will star Caville, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Cena, pop star Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Moviesmetaflix.com

Matthew Vaughn Assembles Spy Cast That Rivals ‘Knives Out 2’

From Superman to Walter White, director Matthew Vaughn has created an all-star ensemble in his new spy thriller “Argylle.” Please take a breath before you read this list aloud, okay? It’s not for the faint of heart. Henry Cavill, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Henry Cavill to Star in Upcoming Film ‘The Rosie Project’

Henry Cavill, known for his roles in DC films and Charles Brandon in Showtime’s The Tudors, is set to star in the upcoming film The Rosie Project, as confirmed by Deadline. Steve Falk is set to write and direct the film, while Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan will produce. The Rosie Project will follow the story of a university professor who is down on his luck and can’t seem to find the one. Due to this, he creates an over-the-top questionnaire in an effort to find a wife. Instead, the professor meets an unconventional woman who doesn’t match any of his “on paper” requirements, but soon learns that she may be the perfect woman for him.
Moviesmanofmany.com

Henry Cavill Joins Stacked Spy Thriller Dubbed the ‘Next James Bond’

Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels producer Mathew Vaughn recently announced a star-studded cast for a new spy film called Argylle, which he believes could rival the James Bond franchise. The line-up includes Hollywood A-listers like Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. Plus, they’ve also recruited English singer Dua Lipa for a ‘Dua-l’ role. Not only will the pop star act, but Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill And John Cena To Lead New Spy Franchise From Kingsman Director

After losing out on James Bond to Daniel Craig back in the day and 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. failed to spawn any sequels, it looks like Henry Cavill has finally found his very own spy movie franchise. Deadline revealed today that the Man of Steel actor is to lead an all-star cast in Matthew Vaughn’s next film, Argylle, which is intended to launch a multi-part cinematic universe.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

John Cena In The Suicide Squad Franchise – James Gunn Got an Epic Wrap Up Gift!

John Cena Updates: James Gunn & John Cena acquired epic items from stuntmen forward of ending filming for the spinoff sequence of Cena’s Peacemaker. James Gunn not too long ago took to Twitter to disclose that each John Cena and he acquired matching rings as wrap items forward of HBO Max’s Peacemaker spinoff finishing filming. Peacemaker will function a derivative sequence for Gunn’s upcoming movie The Suicide Squad which is ready to launch on August 6.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

John Cena Movie Peacemaker – James Gunn Confirms Filming Has Wrapped!

James Gunn Updates: Although James Gunn’s extremely anticipated DC image The Suicide Squad continues to be a month away, the primary season of the HBO Max spinoff sequence Peacemaker has already concluded filming. The announcement was made by way of Gunn’s Twitter account, demonstrating as soon as once more that the filmmaker is likely one of the most efficient people on the globe.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘L.A. Confidential’ Writer: Warner Bros. Rejected Sequel with Crowe, Pearce, and Chadwick Boseman

Curtis Hanson’s “L.A. Confidential” was one of the defining neo-noir crime movies of the 1990s, winning the writer/director and his co-screenwriter Brian Helgeland the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In an interview this month with The Ringer, Helgeland revealed that Warner Bros. turned him down after he went to the studio with a package for a sequel to the 1997 movie, even despite a massive lineup of talent.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Hitman’s Bodyguard Movies? Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Have Some Great Ideas

SPOILERS are ahead for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard playing in theaters now. The Hitman’s Bodyguard recently continued with the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a fun action flick that saw Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek team up for a comedic shoot 'em up blockbuster alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas. As the second movie in the series continues its box office run this weekend, it’s time to talk about threequel options.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds And John Cena Reportedly Developing Original Action Comedy

The last thing that Deadpool fans want to hear is Ryan Reynolds signing on to any more projects, especially when it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t be seeing the Merc with a Mouth’s first solo outing at his new Marvel Cinematic Universe home until mid-2023 at the very earliest, based entirely on the sheer volume of movies he’s got on his plate.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Cena's Peacemaker TV Show: 8 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Max Series

Last year, when James Gunn was putting the final touches on The Suicide Squad, it was announced that the writer-director would be the showrunner behind Peacemaker, HBO Max's spin-off series centered around John Cena's sure-to-be scene-stealing turn. Details were slim at the time, but as we get closer to the release of Gunn's latest film, we have some more information about the forthcoming streaming show. Here's what we know about Peacemaker Season 1, including its cast, premiere date, and directors.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

John Cena Reportedly Wants To Star In An Original Film With Dwayne Johnson

Dave Bautista wants no part of Hollywood’s WWE reunion, having knocked back the opportunity to talk to Universal about a role in the Fast & Furious franchise before making it perfectly clear that he’s got zero interest whatsoever in sharing the screen with his former in-ring adversaries. John Cena, however, is much more open to the idea.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Dwayne Johnson: It's been a true honour to film Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has taken to social media to praise the cast and crew of 'Black Adam' after the DC Extended Universe film wrapped production. Dwayne Johnson says it has been a "true honour" working on 'Black Adam' after the movie wrapped production. The 49-year-old actor took to social media to...
CelebritiesPopculture

Dua Lipa Set to Make Acting Debut Alongside Henry Cavill

Pop star Dua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, a spy thriller from filmmaker Matthew Vaughn that has an all-star cast. Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson have all signed on to star in the movie. Lipa, 25, is a pop sensation with hits like "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart" and "Physical," as well as two hit albums on her resume.

