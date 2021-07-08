Cancel
Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream Art Leaks

By Theo Dwyer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are still over a month away from the release of the next official English-language Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies. While it will be some time before a setlist is revealed, two Japanese-language sets releasing this Friday, July 9th, are giving us a sneak peek into what Evolving Skies may include. Evolving Skies will be made up of three Japanese sets: May 2021's Eevee Heroes and the two new forthcoming sets, the Rayquaza-themed Sky Stream and the Durludon-themed Towering Perfection. With the release of these sets coming tomorrow, the Secret Rares of Sky Stream beginning to leak online. Let's take a look.

