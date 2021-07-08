The Walking Dead Shares Huge Season 11 Preview: Images, Teasers & More
Okay, clearly AMC and The Walking Dead aren't messing around when it comes to these "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11". Because today might be the biggest intel drop for the series' August 22nd return that fans have gotten yet. Things kick off with new images and details about what's ahead in the 11th and final season for Daryl (Norman Reedus) Carol (Melissa McBride) Eugene (Josh McDermitt) Ezekiel (Khary Payton) Jerry (Cooper Andrews) Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) Judith (Cailey Fleming), and Princess (Paola Lázaro). Here's a look at those images, along with the released text accompanying each one. And following that? A slew of mini-teasers to help keep the raging dumpster fires of speculation raging.bleedingcool.com
