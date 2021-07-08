The Walking Dead Shares Huge Season 11 Preview: Images, Teasers & More

Some would say it has been a long time coming, but for fans of The Walking Dead who have felt obliged to stick it out to the bitter end, the end is now indeed nigh. AMC have released a trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy ahead of the return of the series on August 22 for the first 8 episodes of 24 that make up season 11. Part one of this epic finale will end in October and will be followed by Parts two and three in 2022, which in all will bring the main timeline of The Walking Dead to its conclusion after 177 episodes.