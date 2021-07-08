Disney Cruise Line unveils new dinner adventure ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla — Disney has released new details on its dining adventure, “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”.

The dinner adventure, which was announced in April, will debut at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the ship Disney Wish next summer.

Danny Handke, senior creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, said the dining experience is one of the most ambitious undertaken by the cruise line.

“We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling,” Hanke said.

Featuring dishes inspired by famous locales from the Marvel Universe like Wakanda, Sokovia and New York City, guests will join Ant-Man and The Wasp as they host a special presentation of the most powerful superhero technologies.

Every table will feature an interactive “Quantum Core” that will allow them to assist Ant-Man and The Wasp as they attempt some small-scale trials of Pym Technology.

The maiden voyage of the Disney Wish is scheduled for June 2022, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

wftv