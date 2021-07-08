Captain America Receives Exclusive Marvel Loungefly Backpack
Comic Con @ Home is not far away, and many companies out there are revealing their special SDCC exclusives for the event. Entertainment Earth is joining in on this event with some very fun and awesome SDCC exclusives with pins and Pop Vinyls. One of their newest reveals was the Marvel Comics Captain America Loungefly backpack and pin set. The limited edition backpack brings the classic Captain America costume to life and turning it into backpack form with bright reds, whites, and blue colors, The main part of the bag shows off that legendary blue scale design with one of its stars front and center on this 18" tall bag.bleedingcool.com
