Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

The 2021 Formula E World Championship season was graced with yet another brand-new circuit this past weekend with the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico giving the teams and drivers something new to think about. The venue for the Puebla ePrix is unusual in that it is a permanent racing venue and not a street circuit, but what really makes it unique is the banked Turn 15 where the Formula E circuit merges with the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed’s outer oval. In addition, it would be the first ever Formula E circuit where the Attack Mode activation zone was not only off the racing line but located all the way in a different segment of the track.