Evil renewed for Season 3

Despite handing the criminal defense attorney spinoff of Law & Order a straight-to-series order in May, NBC has decided not to proceed with the For the Defense series that had been slated to premiere this fall as part of three-hour Law & Order Thursday block. Instead, The Blacklist will move from Fridays to Thursdays. Deadline reports Law & Order: For the Defense, which teamed up Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn, never got past the casting stage after making offers to named actors. For the Defense suffered the same fate as Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which also received a straight-to-series order, in 2018, but was ultimately scrapped. Deadline reports Wolf, NBC and Universal Television "are already developing a new series under the Law & Order banner. Details are still scarce, but the network and the producers are believed to be moving in another creative direction with an offshoot that is not a legal drama."