TV Series

Evil renewed for Season 3

primetimer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former CBS drama from Robert and Michelle King has received its first renewal since moving to Paramount+. The streamer noted that Evil's viewership has been growing week to week. ALSO: Robert and Michelle King ink a rich new five-year deal with CBS Studios.

Michelle King
#Paramount#Cbs Studios
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV Series

NBC dumps Law & Order: For the Defense, but Dick Wolf is already planning another L&O series

Despite handing the criminal defense attorney spinoff of Law & Order a straight-to-series order in May, NBC has decided not to proceed with the For the Defense series that had been slated to premiere this fall as part of three-hour Law & Order Thursday block. Instead, The Blacklist will move from Fridays to Thursdays. Deadline reports Law & Order: For the Defense, which teamed up Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn, never got past the casting stage after making offers to named actors. For the Defense suffered the same fate as Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which also received a straight-to-series order, in 2018, but was ultimately scrapped. Deadline reports Wolf, NBC and Universal Television "are already developing a new series under the Law & Order banner. Details are still scarce, but the network and the producers are believed to be moving in another creative direction with an offshoot that is not a legal drama."
TV Series

Peacock renews Rutherford Falls for a second season

Rutherford Falls quickly became one of our favorite new shows of the 2021 TV season—hence our including it, proudly, in our recent list of the best TV of the year to date. Centered on an American town coming to terms with its long and troubled past via comedy, warmth, and only the occasional Ed Helms temper tantrum, the Peacock series has also served as an extraordinarily strong vehicle for the comedy stylings of Jana Schmiedling, whose Reagan Wells serves as both the show’s comic, and its moral, center.
TV Series

'The Good Fight' Season 6 Fate Revealed by Paramount+

Diane Lockhart will live to fight another day. On Tuesday, Paramount+ confirmed that The Good Fight has been renewed for Season 6. President of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens issued a statement on the good news. "The Good Fight's provocative, whip-smart, and the no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever,...
TV Series

'iCarly' Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

Good news members of iCarly nation, the show is officially coming back!. Paramount+ has picked up the reboot series for a second season, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Thursday. Production on the new season begins this fall in Los Angeles. According to Paramount+, the new iCarly is one of its...
TV Series

‘The Politician’ Season 3 Release Date | Cancelled or Renewed?

It’s been a year since the comedy-drama series “The Politician” from Ryan Murphy released its Season 2 on Netflix. It has been quite a long wait for the fans for word on the current situation of the series- renewed or canceled? Here you can read everything to know about The Politician Season 3, renewal status, and release date. Before that, let’s inspect some details regarding the series.
TV Series

The Good Fight - Renewed for a 6th Season

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its critically acclaimed original series, THE GOOD FIGHT, was renewed for a sixth season. The first four episodes of season five of THE GOOD FIGHT are currently available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes of the 10-episode long fifth season drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
TV Series

'The Night Agent' Series Set at Netflix From Executive Producer Shawn Ryan

New York Times bestselling political conspiracy thriller “The Night Agent” will get the silver screen treatment by Netflix. The streamer has greenlit the series for a book-to-TV adaptation, tapping creator Shawn Ryan (“The Shield,” “S.W.A.T.”) to executive produce. The show will hail from Sony Pictures Television. Per the logline, “The...
TV Series

Michelle Monaghan To Play Dual Lead Roles In Netflix’s ‘Echoes’ Limited Series

Michelle Monaghan is set to play dual lead roles in Netflix’s Echoes, a psychological thriller limited series about identical twins from 13 Reasons Why writer/executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples (Runaways) and Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy (Eden). Created and written by Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins...
TV Series

'Last of Us' HBO Series Casts 'Mindhunter' Alum Anna Torv

“ The Last of Us ” series at HBO has cast Anna Torv in a recurring guest star role. Torv joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O’Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. “The Last...
TV Series

Paramount Plus orders a third season of Evil

Just when you thought there might actually be a sufficient quantity of Evil in the world, Paramount+ has gone and ordered a little more. The streamer announced today that it’s picking up a third season of the formerly CBS supernatural drama, in which Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi combat the forces of darkness, while Michael Emerson has what appears to be the time of his life embodying them, specifically in the form of a dapper little man wearing tweedy suits.
TV Series

How to watch New Amsterdam season 3

Based on Eric Manheimer's book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, medical drama New Amsterdam charts the personal and professional dramas of staff at one of the US's oldest public hospitals, with a cast including The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold, Doctor Who and Sense8's Freema Agyeman, Lost's Daniel Dae Kim, and Black Mirror's Janet Montgomery.
TV Series

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
Movies

Star Trek: Lower Decks Reveals Season 2 Trailer At Comic-Con At Home

I really enjoyed this part of the panel and Season 2 looks like it will address some of my concerns about Season one. The Crew Behind The Crew Is Back. OFFICIAL SEASON TWO TRAILER FOR PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS”. Official Season Two Trailer Revealed During Today’s “Star...
TV Series

CSI Revival: First Footage!

CBS is reopening the case on CSI this fall with CSI: Vegas. The network has now dropped a teaser trailer, narrated by Gil Grissom (William Petersen), in which he says that the truth doesn't lie. It never has, but it will be fun to see a new side to Gil...

