Lockdown restrictions for greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Wollongong have been tightened, just shy of two weeks after they were first introduced. In announcing the hardening of the lockdown on 9 July, New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, warned she “can’t see how we would be in a position to ease restrictions” by 16 July, when the lockdown is set to expire, “unless there is a dramatic turnaround in the numbers”.