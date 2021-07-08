Cancel
Teatro Vista has new co-artistic director team: ‘Lolo and Wendy’

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
 15 days ago
Wendy Mateo, left, and Lorena Diaz pose for a photo during a break while filming their comedy sketch "The Dominizuelans Consulate" in 2016. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

Chicago Latinx theater company Teatro Vista announced Thursday that Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo are the company’s new co-artistic directors.

Diaz and Mateo have worked as stage actors in Chicago and also are known as the comedy duo “Lolo and Wendy” aka Dominzuelan .   According to the announcement, Diaz and Mateo have already assumed the new dual role at the artistic helm of the theater.

They fill the position of previous artistic director Ricardo Gutierrez, who retired last September. Gutierrez had led Teatro Vista, a historically significant Equity theater company in Chicago, since 2012 .

“We are deeply energized by Teatro Vista and its ensemble, with its tapestry of talent, innovation and unique perspectives,” said Mateo in the statement. “There is a depth to the American Latinx experience that has fueled our 20 years of storytelling and collaboration together. With this particular ensemble, we’ll be able to deepen that storytelling and bring in a kind of nuance and complexity to our stories that our audiences will be inspired by.”

As a comedy duo, Diaz and Mateo have worked together for more than two decades. They run the content creation studio Chicago4Real , currently co-hosting their livestream show “Bochinche at Nite” on the studio’s Twitch channel.

Teatro Vista ensemble members include Charín Álvarez, Max Arciniega, Desmín Borges, Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Ramón Camín, Ivonne Coll, Laura Dahl, Sandra Delgado, Liza Fernández, Khanisha Foster, Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Isaac Gomez, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Erik Juárez, Jon Lyon, Sandra Márquez, Eddie Martinez, Salome Martinez, Joe Minoso, Ayssette Muñoz, Christina Nieves, Marvin Quijada, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Gabriel Ruíz, Nate Santana, Cecilia Suarez and co-founder Edward Torres.   Teatro Vista’s Board of Directors includes Adela Cepeda, President, Joan Pantsios, Secretary, Julieta LaMalfa, Treasurer, and Sylvia Lopez, Kareem Mohamednur, Carina Sanchez and Jose Vasquez.

dgeorge@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

