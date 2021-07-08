I-70 off ramp motorists to get a lot more warning if headed the wrong way
For some reason, motorists in the northwest quadrant of the state are statistically more likely to wind up traveling the wrong way on Interstate 70. The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to do something about that. Work on a new wrong-way notification project is planned at 87 I-70 off-ramp locations in western Colorado this year. The list of affected off ramps includes 12 sites in Eagle County. Project construction will begin July 12.www.vaildaily.com
Comments / 0