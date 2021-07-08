Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle County, CO

I-70 off ramp motorists to get a lot more warning if headed the wrong way

By Pam Boyd
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For some reason, motorists in the northwest quadrant of the state are statistically more likely to wind up traveling the wrong way on Interstate 70. The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to do something about that. Work on a new wrong-way notification project is planned at 87 I-70 off-ramp locations in western Colorado this year. The list of affected off ramps includes 12 sites in Eagle County. Project construction will begin July 12.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Eagle County, CO
City
Silverthorne, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Eagle County, CO
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Signage#Camera#Traffic Accident#New Cdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
TrafficPosted by
Vail Daily

UPDATE: Glenwood Canyon reopens around 10 p.m. Wednesday

UPDATE 10:04 P.M.: After being closed for more than 24 hours, Interstate 70 reopened in both directions through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday night. A flash flood watch was in effect for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area until midnight, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS’s Grand Junction office is forecasting another round of possibly heavy rainfall over the burn area, “which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.”
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Will Eagle County adopt a unified transit model?

Residents and local officials have for decades talked about making local transit more effective. It’s early, but concrete action may be on the way. Local officials are now talking about going to voters in 2022 with an idea for a regional transit agency. The first steps in that involve creating a memorandum of understanding between local governments and Beaver Creek. Town and county governments in August are likely to see a draft of that agreement.
Avon, COPosted by
Vail Daily

I-70 reopens following afternoon mudslides in Avon

6:15 p.m. update: Multiple mudslides in the Avon area closed westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 167 as well as Nottingham Road in Avon west of Buck Creek Road on Thursday afternoon. All roads — including Nottingham Road as well westbound I-70 — reopened just after 6 p.m. The mudslides...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Address the problem first

Anybody living in Eagle County has likely been made aware of the issues related to lack of workforce housing in this and surrounding communities. While it was very good to read in several of Scott Miller’s recent articles various initiatives proposed at the county level to help address the immediate demand, there is very little being discussed at the Eagle County level regarding addressing the myriad causes of the problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy