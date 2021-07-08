Cancel
Lincoln, NE

LPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting, grandmother cited for hospital getaway

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- After months involving multiple incidents and alleged getaways, a Lincoln 18-year-old is in custody, with his grandmother also cited by Lincoln Police. In May, LPD officers responded the 2600 block of J Street at 10:15 p.m. on a report of a drive-by shooting. A witness told officers that a vehicle was driving northbound on South 26th Street when a rear passenger began shooting from the backseat, striking a van parked in the area multiple times.

Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
#Child Abuse#J Street#Drive By Shooting#Lpd#Lincoln Police#Foxcroft Court
