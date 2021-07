The expansion lists have been submitted, and the picks will be officially announced Wednesday. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has already heard several names that are expected to be announced. The insider tweets that the Seattle Kraken have focused on Yanni Gourde from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Tanev from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vince Dunn from the St. Louis Blues. The latter would mean the Kraken pass on Vladimir Tarasenko, who was the subject of so much speculation over the past few weeks.