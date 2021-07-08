Minnesota drought drags on as Western wildfire season heats up

ST. PAUL — A drier-than-normal start to summer in Minnesota looks likely to continue just as fire crews would normally be gearing up to take out-of-state wildfire calls. The spring fire season, which in Minnesota typically concludes in June each year, came to an end but "was joined with a summer fire season, if you will," Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Leanne Langeberg said. Firefighters in Minnesota have their attention trained on in-state fires as a result, she said, at least for now.