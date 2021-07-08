Cancel
Illinois State

Four dead after van, semi crash in Logan

By David C.L. Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Four people, three of them teenagers, died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Logan County, according to Illinois State Police. A 47-year-old Washington man was going north on Interstate 55 about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his minivan in heavy rain and skidded across the highway into oncoming traffic. The van collided with a southbound semitrailer being driven by Dwayne T. Santiago, 50, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, according to state police.

