WWE

WWE NXT viewership up slightly for Great American Bash, demo rises

f4wonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night's Great American Bash edition of NXT averaged 654,000 viewers on the USA Network, up 2.8 percent from the previous week. The show faced very tough competition in the form of game one of the NBA Finals, which averaged 6.89 million viewers and aired against the second hour of NXT. The first hour had competition from NBA pre-game programming on ABC that also averaged over four million viewers. America's Got Talent also averaged nearly seven million viewers on NBC airing opposite NXT.

www.f4wonline.com

