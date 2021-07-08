Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer spotlights all the big updates to the game
Sega has released a new Sonic Colors: Ultimate HD Updates Spotlight trailer that details all of the big updates and improvements coming to the remaster ahead of its September 7, 2021 release date on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store for $39.99. We've reported on several of these improvements before, but now this nice trailer spells it all out visually.
