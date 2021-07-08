Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer spotlights all the big updates to the game

Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio have revealed the first teaser trailer for co-op 3D adventure platformer The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, which will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a release date of October 26, 2021, followed by a 2022 release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. You will be able to play as Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy, and Chef, and the premise is that series villain Gargamel has discovered a formula for a “wicked plant” called Vileaf. Its seeds can imprison Smurfs in “vegetal traps,” but they’re also toxic and dangerous in general, so you need to use Handy’s “revolutionary invention,” the Smurfizer, to repel enemies, heal plants of Vileaf damage, and even use it to jump higher or glide.