Video: Holland Arts Council hosts competition event

What most of us refer to as “Willard Chapel” is actually two adjoining buildings: Willard Memorial Chapel and the Welch Memorial Building, which according to the chapel’s website are the only remaining structures of what was the Auburn Theological Seminary. The chapel has recently reopened for tours, after being closed for an extended period due to COVID-19. The historic building has also taken on a new role as a small but important center for the arts. Two new arts-based businesses have recently moved in.