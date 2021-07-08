Video: Holland Arts Council hosts competition event

View more in
Holland, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Holland, MI|Holland Sentinel
'Vibrant' exhibits launched at Holland Arts Council
HOLLAND — Two new exhibits have launched at Holland Arts Council. "One Thing Becomes Another Thing" and "Lakeshore Fiber Arts Guild: Members Show" are available now and will continue for several weeks. "One Thing Becomes Another Thing" features the work of artists Burleigh Kronquist, Annie Wassmann, Jenny Roberts and Tom...
Charities|Augusta Free Press
Arts Council of the Valley opens Fall 2021 Advancing the Arts grant cycle
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley has opened the Fall 2021 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle. Since launching the grants program in 2001, ACV has awarded more than $412,000 to area artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts.
Ashe County, NC|Ashe County's Newspaper
Ashe County Arts Council hosts July 9 Gallery Crawl
WEST JEFFERSON — Local galleries and other downtown businesses opened their doors on Friday afternoon for the July 9, gallery crawl hosted by the Ashe County Arts Council. Art enthusiasts were able to tour the town, enjoy refreshments, browse local galleries and shops and hear tunes provided by local musicians.
Reading, PA|WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Arts Collective promotes diversity, plans events
READING, Pa. – Around a conference room inside GoggleWorks, a number of artists temporarily put down their cameras, brushes and dance shoes, and replaced them with pens, iPads and laptops. Ready to plan a variety of events and help bring more diversity to the arts community, they are known as...
Visual Art|insitebrazosvalley.com
The Arts Council hosts summer classes for kids and adults
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (ACBV) will continue its summer art class program through the beginning of August, including kids summer art camps and Saturday adult art classes. ACBV is beginning week six of camps and classes. The kids summer art camps conclude this week with two topics. Art...
Piqua, OH|Sidney Daily News
Piqua Arts Council to host Dancing with the Piqua Stars 2021
PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s premier fundraiser, Dancing with the Piqua Stars, will take place Saturday, Aug. 28, with two shows to be held at Romer’s Catering. Dancers in the competition include partners Christy and William Hayes, partners Juli and Doug Smith, partners Janie Branson and Ron Pearson, partners Tina and Daniel Rudy, and partners Tanya Stewart and Craig Smith, and dancers Amanda Hayward and Kristie Dankworth.
Valparaiso, IN|NWI.com
Shirley Heinze Land Trust to host free arts events
If you're looking to get more fresh air or express your creativity, you can combine both pursuits in August. The Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host free art events at local nature preserves next month. Art Barn School of Art instructor Lee Bauman will lead a monotype printing workshop from...
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA|idyllwildtowncrier.com
The reinvented Diamond Valley Arts Council
Diamond Valley Arts Council, known by locals as DVAC, has a long and lasting history in the valley. So, the “valley” per se has not previously included Idyllwild, however, DVAC has taken advantage of many Idyllwild singer-songwriters, musicians and educators. Idyllwild and DVAC have always had a symbiotic relationship. Over...
Princeton, IL|Mendota Reporter
Prairie Arts Council schedules auditions
PRINCETON - The Prairie Arts Council will hold auditions for an October production of “Passengers” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, at the Prairie Arts Center theater, 24 Park Ave. East in Princeton. Anyone wishing to audition who is unable to attend on those days should contact director Joe Ennenbach at (815) 488-0633 to set up an alternate time.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County Fine Arts Council Unveils Plans for 2022 Art in the Park
On Thursday, July 8, the Hernando County Fine Arts Council held a meeting to initiate plans for their 37th Annual Art in The Park to be held at Tom Varn Park March 12 and 13 next year. Everyone will be looking forward to the event because this year it was canceled due to Covid-19.
Yonkers, NY|yonkerstimes.com
Untermyer Performing Arts Council Presents Got the Picture?
The Untermyer Performing Arts Council will present Got the Picture???, a free two-hour Smartphone Photography Class at 10 am on July 24th at Untermyer Park. The class will be taught by well-known local photographer Donna Davis. Untermyer Park is located at 945 North Broadway, Yonkers. This course is geared toward...
Auburn, NY|Citizen Online
Finger Lakes Art Council: Willard Chapel a new center for the arts
What most of us refer to as “Willard Chapel” is actually two adjoining buildings: Willard Memorial Chapel and the Welch Memorial Building, which according to the chapel’s website are the only remaining structures of what was the Auburn Theological Seminary. The chapel has recently reopened for tours, after being closed for an extended period due to COVID-19. The historic building has also taken on a new role as a small but important center for the arts. Two new arts-based businesses have recently moved in.
Decatur, IL|Herald & Review
Mexican Roadshow presented by Decatur Arts Council
DECATUR — Bring your favorite Mexican art or artifact from home and learn about its origins from an expert, Terri Clemens. Mexican items will be displayed at the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St., Decatur on Wed. July 21, 6 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For...
Buffalo, NY|Posted by2 On Your Side
Robby Takac hosting acoustic event to benefit Music is Art
A very limited number of tickets are available for the live in-person 'Acoustic Stumble 3,' which will also be live streamed on StageIt.
Wadesboro, NC|Posted byAnson Record
Arts Council seeks vendors
WADESBORO — The Anson Count Arts Council seeks vendors for the anticipated return of the Christmas in November Art & Crafts Sale.
Piqua, OH|Sidney Daily News
Piqua Arts Council to host Wood Carving Workshop
PIQUA — Professional wood carver, Jim Foster is hosting a wood carving workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 14. The workshop will be held in his studio, the Matador Hair Studio in Piqua. Foster is a wood carver of many years. He also...
Atlantic Highlands, NJ|ahherald.com
Art in the Windows at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is featuring works by Jersey Shore mixed media artist Carla Valentino in our gallery windows at 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, from July 25 through Sept. 4. Originally a painter, Valentino, who teaches fine art at Red Bank Catholic High School and...
Lincoln County, GA|lincolnjournalonline.com
Lincoln Artisans to host monthly ‘Arts in the Park’ event Aug. 14
The revived Lincoln Artisans will begin their monthly “Arts in the Park” event in the Lincoln County Historical Society Pavilion on Saturday, August 14, from 9am- 2pm. The event will be the first in the new monthly series set for the second Saturday of each month. The event is open for the exhibition and sale of original paintings, sculpture, carvings, […]
Olean, NY|Bradford Era
Tri-County Arts Council to offer summer art camps
OLEAN, N.Y. — The Tri-County Arts Council will offer two Summer Art Camps from 9 – 11 a.m., and noon – 2 p.m. Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30 in the Arts Council,110 W. State St., Olean. The morning class, “Creating Art Inspired by Eric Carle,” (www.carlemuseum.org) the legendary...
Ironwood, MI|yourdailyglobe.com
Art in the Park features new events
Ironwood — Art in the Park will return to Miner’s Memorial Heritage Park on Friday as part of the Emberlight Festival. In addition to the art installations in the park, there will be performance art and book club events in the coming weeks. The first performance infusion will be “Miles...
