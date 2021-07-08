Video: Grand Rapids Whiskey event

View more in
Grand Rapids, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by97.9 WGRD
Grand Opening of New Grand Rapids Karaoke Bar & Restaurant Pushed Back
It's approaching two years since we learned Downtown Grand Rapids would be home to K-Rok, a Korean restaurant/karaoke bar. It's actually been three years in the making. I don't know about you but I was very excited to hear about this and have been anticipating its open. But now, I can't help but wonder, will it ever open?
Grand Rapids, MI|abc12.com
Proud Boys to rally Saturday in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/10/21) - Local leaders in Grand Rapids prepared for potential violence over the weekend as the Proud Boys planned to rally there. The far-right extremist group was expected to gather on Saturday at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack spoke about the rally. “My...
Michigan State|Posted byMix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids ‘Pure Michigan’ Poster Looks Familiar
They say 'great minds think alike', but what if one of the minds ain't so great?. A series of new posters released to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the highly successful "Pure Michigan" ad campaign have been released. The posters feature six iconic Michigan locations including this one of Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Wheelchair tennis this weekend on Grand Rapids' northeast side
Wheelchair tennis players from across the United States are in action this weekend in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted byWKMI
Here Are Three Free Concerts In Grand Rapids This Summer
Live music is back in Grand Rapids. Venues are scheduling performances for your entertainment. They also want your money. How about a free concert? Three free concerts have been scheduled at the GRAM. The Grand Rapids Art Museum has slated 3 different shows. They are:. Thursday, July 29 from 6p-9p....
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by100.7 WITL
52-Years Ago This Happened in Grand Rapids
The year was 1969 in June and a monumental structure was being assembled in Grand Rapids. Any guesses as to what it was?. The Grand Rapids construction company Haven-Busch had the job of putting together a puzzle no one had seen before. It was Alexander Calder's stabile, "La Grande Vitesse."
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by1077 WRKR
Grand Rapids…Upheaval Is Your Rock Festival
Yes promoters own festivals, but what makes a festival aside from the bands is, the people who attend them. I am very excited that there is a rock festival that is being held here in Grand Rapids. I went to Rock on the Range and Chicago's Open Air Festival for years and it was a great working experience.
Grand Rapids, MI|Fox17
Kum & Go to open Grand Rapids locations in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go, a family-owned chain of convenience stores, will open several Grand Rapids locations in 2022, the chain announced Tuesday. “We are excited to bring the Kum & Go brand to our thirteenth state. Grand Rapids is an amazing community,” says CEO Tanner Krause. “Kum & Go will create quality jobs, give back to and help develop the community, and make days better for a whole new set of customers.”
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by98.7 WFGR
Living High Atop Grand Rapids For $1.3 Million
I have been in the real estate market as a buyer for a few months now. This past weekend I found the perfect place. Unfortunately, I was too slow and lost out on another condo. Lesson learned. If I find a spot, I need to move fast before someone else scoops it up. It's back to Zillow for me. As I considered condos, townhomes and houses, I came across this beauty...
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by97.9 WGRD
Badflower Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall
More and more shows are getting announced and it's SO awesome to see the return of live music! Just announced: Badflower is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Badflower will be playing GLC Live at 20 Monroe Oct. 1 with Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society. The band recently recently announced...
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids is Pretty Cheesy
Residents of Grand Rapids love to say "cheese" -- and not because they are getting their pictures taken. Grand Rapids ranks in the top 10 of the top cheese-consuming cities in the Midwest. Crystal Farms Dairy Co. based their rankings on pounds of cheese sold per capita in the last...
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by98.7 WFGR
Should Shrooms & Other Psychedelics Be Legalized in Grand Rapids?
Remember when the question was "should weed be legalized?" Currently, the pot business is blooming and booming in Grand Rapids that it's become a norm to see dispensaries all around town. But the question now is, "should psychedelics be legalized?" A group is aiming to make that happen. Decriminalize Natural...
Grand Rapids, MI|Fox17
UICA reopens at new downtown Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UICA has reopened to the public at its new location on the campus of Kendall College of Art and Design in downtown Grand Rapids. The building features new indoor and outdoor spaces, exhibitions and the new shopUICA. Entry is free with no appointment needed. Open hours...
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by100.5 The River
Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Whale Tale
As a kid growing up, I remember taking school field trips to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. One of the first things you see would be the huge whale skeleton hanging from the ceiling of the old museum, located on Jefferson. The whale skeleton was the centerpiece of the old...
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted byWBCT B-93
Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Grand Rapids
Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank. To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Grand Rapids that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.
Grand Rapids, MI|Fox17
WSI to host weekly hiring events at Roskam Baking Company in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Workforce Strategies, Inc. plans to host a series of weekly hiring events at Roskam Baking Company, the recruiting company tells us. We’re told each hiring event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1140 Butterworth Street in Grand Rapids.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Pure Michigan shows off sites across state, including Grand Rapids, with limited edition prints
Each picture was created by Ann Arbor artist Brian Walline.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted by13 ON YOUR SIDE
A ‘Decriminalize Nature’ event is coming to Grand Rapids, hoping to legalize psychedelics
Decriminalize Nature Grand Rapids is hosting an event at the Pyramid Scheme later this month.
Corbin, KY|wymt.com
City of Corbin restaurant hosting event with Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Austin City Saloon is Corbin will be hosting “Whiskey and War Stories” this week. In partnership with Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey, the event will give people the chance to try the company’s signature bourbon and hear war stories from guest speaker Scott Neil, one of the 12 “Horse Soldiers” who fought during the Afghanistan War, inspiring the film “12 Strong.”
Drinks|visitsaintpaul.com
Studio Distilling Earl Grey Tea Whiskey Release Event
To celebrate and introduce you to our new Earl Grey Tea Whiskey, we are holding a special Whiskey & Waffles release party inside and outside of Studio Distilling. This limited release is being sold exclusively at Studio Distilling and on our online store. The event will feature free samples of our Earl Grey Tea Whiskey as well as our Masala Chai Whiskey, Rye Malt Whiskey, and Bourbon Whiskey, food for purchase from YOUniverse Foodie Waffles food truck, and of course sales of 375ml bottles and other Studio Distilling merchandise - including our new t-shirts. The Earl Grey Tea Whiskey is the fourth of our Avant-Garde Series: whiskies that are crafted with novel flavor profiles but through traditional distillation. The Whiskey begins with a bourbon base to which we add a curated mix of black and white teas, bergamot peel and vanilla bean. We distill this blend then age in oak barrels, delivering a spirit with a warm, earthy vanilla and caramel foundation, and overtones of citrus, orange, and vanilla. Can't make it to the event but still want to get in on the celebration? Swing by the distillery during open hours or by appointment or order online with pickup.
