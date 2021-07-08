Video: Grand Rapids Whiskey event

To celebrate and introduce you to our new Earl Grey Tea Whiskey, we are holding a special Whiskey & Waffles release party inside and outside of Studio Distilling. This limited release is being sold exclusively at Studio Distilling and on our online store. The event will feature free samples of our Earl Grey Tea Whiskey as well as our Masala Chai Whiskey, Rye Malt Whiskey, and Bourbon Whiskey, food for purchase from YOUniverse Foodie Waffles food truck, and of course sales of 375ml bottles and other Studio Distilling merchandise - including our new t-shirts. The Earl Grey Tea Whiskey is the fourth of our Avant-Garde Series: whiskies that are crafted with novel flavor profiles but through traditional distillation. The Whiskey begins with a bourbon base to which we add a curated mix of black and white teas, bergamot peel and vanilla bean. We distill this blend then age in oak barrels, delivering a spirit with a warm, earthy vanilla and caramel foundation, and overtones of citrus, orange, and vanilla. Can't make it to the event but still want to get in on the celebration? Swing by the distillery during open hours or by appointment or order online with pickup.