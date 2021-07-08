Dermott Re-Signs!

Joseph Woll has re-signed a one-year two-way contract with the Maple Leafs for $750,000 in NHL salary. Woll was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2016 in the third round out of Boston College. He signed his ELC in 2019 when his college season was over, but while he was still in class, burning a year off the front end of that deal. It’s a common practice for NCAA graduates who want to get to their RFA years sooner. His ELC was an $800,000 deal with the maximum $70,000 minors salary. His new contract is also a two-way deal, but the benefit to him of burning that first year is that this contract can contain a higher minors salary and guaranteed minimum clauses that an ELC may not have. We have no details on that part of the contract yet.