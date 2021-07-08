Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dermott Re-Signs!

By KatyaKnappe
pensionplanpuppets.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a two-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is worth $1.5 million. Dermott, 24, skated in 51 regular season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 season, recording six points...

www.pensionplanpuppets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Dermott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Leafsforever#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#Nhl Draft#Expansion Draft#Rfa D Travis Dermott#Rfa W#Ufa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Joseph Woll re-signs for one year

Joseph Woll has re-signed a one-year two-way contract with the Maple Leafs for $750,000 in NHL salary. Woll was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2016 in the third round out of Boston College. He signed his ELC in 2019 when his college season was over, but while he was still in class, burning a year off the front end of that deal. It’s a common practice for NCAA graduates who want to get to their RFA years sooner. His ELC was an $800,000 deal with the maximum $70,000 minors salary. His new contract is also a two-way deal, but the benefit to him of burning that first year is that this contract can contain a higher minors salary and guaranteed minimum clauses that an ELC may not have. We have no details on that part of the contract yet.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Darcy Kuemper to Toronto?

Frank Seravalli at Daily Faceoff has some intel on who the Leafs want to add in net. He’s got a long list, and rightly notes that the Maple Leafs have a lot of options, but his list starts with Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper, currently with the rebuilding Coyotes, has one year...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Expansion Draft Player Leaked

The Toronto Maple Leafs were set to lose a player tonight, but that player has been revealed early. According to TSN Insider Darren Dreger, the Seattle Kraken will take Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs roster. For whatever reason, the NHL’s newest expansion team seams to have leaked out...
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Kyle Dubas Deserves A+ for Jared McCann Trade

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 09: Jared McCann #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins takes the puck in the third period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on April 09, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Kyle Dubas...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: 2021 NHL Entry Draft Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs won’t be that busy this weekend, as they only have three draft picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The NHL Entry Draft used to be the Toronto Maple Leafs only hope when it came to building a winner, but they’ve taken a different approach this season by only having three picks. Although that may sound scary, they did select 12 prospects last year, so in a two-year basis, they’re actually treading above water.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Should Make Side Deal With Kraken to Protect Forwards

The Toronto Maple Leafs submitted their protection list ahead of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, and it was interesting, to say the least. The team decided to protect eight skaters and one goaltender, which left forwards Alexander Kerfoot and newly acquired Jared McCann available. Now it’s time to get creative, and the Maple Leafs should be considering a side deal with the Kraken to sway them to select defenseman Travis Dermott.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs Expansion Draft Exposure and Protection Scenarios

We’ve all talked about the scenarios for the expansion draft and who should be exposed or protected, but here it is right in front of us to see the choices the Leafs have. Cap Friendly has a tool you can use to look at every team and do a mock draft, but this list is for the Leafs’ fan point of view, so the contract amounts listed are not current, but for this coming season, which is what the Leafs care about.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: A Summer Blockbuster Still Possible

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 11: Christian Dvorak #18 of the Arizona Coyotes looks for a puck to tip between Jack Campbell #36 and Jake Muzzin #8 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on February 11, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Five Predictions for the Maple Leafs Upcoming Offseason

The cone of silence from NHL general mangers as the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft was looming has made for a load of speculation and rumors, some even crazier than normal. It’s been an odd offseason, with what seemed like so much space with so little actual action. That’s about to...
NHLchatsports.com

Friedman: Maple Leafs, Oilers talking sign-and-trade agreement for Zach Hyman

Quite simply, Pittsburgh and Toronto realized Seattle liked McCann and Kerfoot. They worked it out where Pittsburgh got something in case they lost something — Hallander and a seventh rounder — and Toronto knew one of those two players were going to be on their roster. That is what Toronto wanted.??The other thing with Justin Holl: To replace him at his salary slot — $2 million — I think it was going to be borderline impossible for the Maple Leafs. That also factored into the decision.??At the end of the day, Toronto has lost a lot off of their roster.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Likely To Sign UFA F Zach Hyman

Earlier today, the news was crushing. The Edmonton Oilers lost Adam Larsson, their top shutdown defenseman, to the expansion Seattle Kraken. Fast-forward 13 hours and the news appears better for the Oilers. GM Ken Holland and his staff are closing in on their top free agent target. According to NHL...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Seattle Kraken Select Jared McCann From the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Seattle Kraken select forward Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto made a last-minute trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for McCann in exchange for 21-year-old prospect Filip Hallander and a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Maple Leafs guaranteed they will enter the 2021-22 season with at least one middle-six centre, either McCann or Alex Kerfoot, while also being able to protect a fourth defenceman in Justin Holl.
NHLchatsports.com

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Alex Kerfoot Now?

After much speculation, the Seattle Kraken selected Toronto Maple Leafs fan-favourite Jared McCann over Alex Kerfoot in the Expansion Draft yesterday. Many Toronto Maple Leafs fans wanted Seattle to draft anyone but McCann, after they recently acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins last week. Although he’d never played a game in Toronto, fans looked at him as a great option to replace Kerfoot for cheaper, or to be a top-six winger who can score 20 goals a season.
NHLNHL

Tavares cleared to return to ice, should be ready for Maple Leafs camp

Forward sidelined after sustaining concussion, knee injury in playoffs. John Tavares has been fully cleared to return to on-ice activity and the forward is expected to be ready for Toronto Maple Leafs training camp in September, general manager Kyle Dubas said Thursday. "All indications are that he will be good...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Bruins, Kraken…

The news is coming in fast and furious on Wednesday as names are being announced as having either signed with the Seattle Kraken or are the selections from the NHL’s newest franchise. There’s news on Adam Larsson, Jared McCann, Mark Giordano, Jordan Eberle, Vladimir Tarsenko, Jamie Oleksiak and more. Kraken...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas’ Hot Seat & Losing McCann and Hyman

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll try to catch fans up to where the team sits after yesterday’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft. In addition, there are rumors that Zach Hyman is close to signing a long-term contract with the Edmonton Oilers that will move him out of his hometown of Toronto. If that’s the case, the team will need to respond to that possibility.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Mostly Maple Leafs with a Little Oilers and Penguins

Kevin McGran: “It’s in the Leafs corner” as Zach Hyman maybe nearing a deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Elliotte Friedman: If the Maple Leafs are looking for a draft pick, a Hyman trade could happen today and he’d get eight years. Would be seven years when free agency opens. Either way, Hyman will get around $40 million.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Expansion Draft Decisions Show Dubas’ Faith in Holl

What do you get when you take a broken fanbase and combine it with a trade? The answer is over 72 hours of absolute mayhem on social media. I’m describing the scene after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Jared McCann. For the first 24 hours after the trade happened, everybody was fired up over the idea of McCann playing for the Leafs next season. Thus, everybody expected the Leafs to protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie. Hell, I even wrote an article on it.
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Don’t (Yet) Have a Pick Tonight

TORONTO, ON - MAY 20: Corey Perry #94 of the Montreal Canadiens fights Nick Foligno #71 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Canadiens defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy