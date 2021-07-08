Upside-Down PS5 Spotted in Now-Deleted Sony Advertisement

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are about to lose another exclusive game to Xbox in the coming month. Specifically, the game that looks like it is going to be coming to Xbox platforms is that of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which just launched a couple of months back. Even though the game's developer has yet to verify that the title will be heading to Xbox, a new leak seems to all but guarantee that it will be making the jump in the near future.