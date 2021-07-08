Upside-Down PS5 Spotted in Now-Deleted Sony Advertisement
A new 30-second Sony spot features a PS5 that’s curiously upside-down. The advertisement is for Sony as a company, highlighting the tagline “Inspiring Everyday.” The content of the video focus on stories told through video games, specifically God of War in this case, and when a PS5 is seen in the cabinet, it is very obviously upside-down, with the disc slot along the top of the unit. The upside-down PS5 was spotted by Nibel on Twitter.www.playstationlifestyle.net
