Realm of Memories: Passing the baton

By Stephen Milligan
zeldauniverse.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been playing Zelda games since I was 11 years old and first acquired A Link to the Past under my Christmas tree alongside my brand new Super Nintendo Entertainment System. That was my introduction to Link, Zelda, Ganon, the Triforce, and so much more about Hyrule and its ever-growing,...

Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Vagrus: The Riven Realms Receives New Combat Update

Lost Pilgrims Studio announced a new update has been added to Vagrus: The Riven Realms as players will be getting an improved combat system. The shorthand version tot his update is that players weren't necessarily getting all they could out of the game with the combat system designed as it was. So the devs decided to add a little something new in the mix with the Target Acquired update, which is supposed to enhance certain aspects and make it a much more enjoyable experience for everyone. Keep in mind that the game is still sitting in Early Access on Steam, so the fact that its an update will not improve the game overall, just helps bring it closer to a proper release. You can check out more about this update in the latest trailer below.
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Here are the MTG Forgotten Realms cards worth money

Ten Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms cards are valued at over $10 following its digital launch on Magic Online and MTG Arena. Scheduled to officially release on July 23, the AFR global tabletop launch will establish whether any of the 10 cards worth over $10 will rise or fall in value. Tiamat is ranked at the top, priced at almost $40, while planeswalkers like Ellywick Tumblestrum are sitting on the $10 fence. Some of the cards with the potential to rise in value include Circle of Dreams Druid, Demilich, The Book of Exalted Deeds, and The Tarrasque.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

How dark is too dark? The balance of tragedy and triumph in Zelda games

Dreary night skies heavy with rain greet our hero the moment he comes to. Sensing the grass beneath his feet, he realizes he is in Hyrule Field. But something is wrong, terribly wrong. He’s on all-fours, bound in wolf form. Why hasn’t he returned as a human? Bits and pieces of Link’s memory start to pull together — he just emerged victorious from the Lakebed Temple. Then suddenly, Zant, the Light Spirit Lanayru, and — Midna! Zant attacked her — and Link lunged at him, trying to protect her. Where is she?
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Realm of Memories: My most terrifying memory of The Wind Waker

The Zelda series has always been a fairly varied mix of both heartwarming and bone-chilling. From the soothing comfort of going to a familiar town to the outright nightmarish horrors that wait at the bottom of a well, the series has always done an excellent job of being diverse in its presentations of both joyfulness and pure terror.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Motion controls are better than ever and the superior way to play; traditional controls are implemented well and work fine; incredible score; great story that fills in the origins of Hyrule and the Triforce; smart dungeon design. Poison Mushroom for... Truncated overworld is still a bit of a letdown; a...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Retro's Cancelled Zelda Game Starring Sheik Resurfaces In Nintendo Gigaleak

Back in 2020, we shared a story about an axed Legend of Zelda project by the Metroid Prime team, Retro Studios. It was supposedly an action/JRPG game that was going to star Sheik and would have been a story set within the "bad ending" of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - exploring the journey of the last Sheikah while Dark Gerudo were "giving their 100-year birth" to Ganon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Three SNES Adventure Titles Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo revealed the next set of retro games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it marks a shift in content going forward. For this set, we're only getting three games, and all of them are SNES titles. They are the animal putty game Claymates, the European-only release Jelly Boy, which is a puzzle-platformer that will now be available for the first time in the U.S., and the strategic puzzle game Bombuzal. there are no NES titles in the mix, nor are there any popular SNES titles (Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 3, Super Mario RPG, etc.) that people have been begging for added in here either. All three of these games will be added on July 28th in the next update, as we have images and info along with a promo trailer for you here.
Video Gamesvg247.com

I wish The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had lower stakes

Open world games have had a fraught relationship with trying to balance their main narrative with all of the extra content to be found in those worlds since their inception. It’s something I’ve gotten used to, honestly. I don’t play Skyrim to kill the bone dragon or whatever that game’s actual story is about. I play it to mess around in a giant fantasy world where I can have multiple professions and no actual bills. But the tension between narrative and open world adventures stood out to me in a way I couldn’t ignore in Breath of the Wild.
Video GamesPosted by
Mega 99.3

The True Gaming Haven Of Yakima Is One Up Gaming.

I've been a gamer my entire life, some of my earliest memories were playing Donkey Kong on the Super Nintendo. When I first moved to Yakima I started trying to find little "Nerd Havens" around the city. Little did I know there was a lot waiting for me. I was...
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Skyward Sword HD is Pleasant, But Hindered by Its Controls

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released for the Nintendo Wii in November 2011 to critical acclaim. This entry provided a more experimental take on traditional gameplay mechanics, utilizing motion controls that controlled sword slashes and move execution. While it was largely considered one of the less popular titles in the franchise, Nintendo rereleased Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch so a new generation of players that can experience what is considered to be the narrative foundation for the series. The result is an adequate entry, but one where its history and original control scheme’s legacy still can influence people’s enjoyment.
Video GamesComicBook

Cancelled Legend of Zelda Game Leaked by Former Retro Studios Artist

A spin-off game from The Legend of Zelda series was apparently in the pre-planning stages from Retro Studios for the Nintendo Wii. The Metroid Prime developer was apparently considering an action/JRPG starring "the last male Sheikah." Sheik was a major character in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and was eventually revealed to be Zelda herself! The game's existence was revealed by former Retro Studios artist Sammy Hall, who posted concept art on his ArtStation page (which can be found here). In an interview with IGN, Hall stated that Nintendo might not have even known the art existed.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Famitsu sales: Skyward Sword HD tops the charts in Japan

It feels like we’ve had a string of busy weeks for Japanese video game sales, and we have another one with the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Other titles that launched last week include the new Crayon Shin-chan game and Earth Defense Force 2 for Nintendo Switch. Famitsu has shared the latest software and hardware sales estimates from Japanese retailers during the week of July 12 to July 18, 2021.
Video GamesCNET

Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games for families in 2021

Four years-plus into the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, it remains a fantastic destination for families and multiplayer games. But if you're looking to do same-room multiplayer gaming, make sure your Switch is TV-dockable. A new OLED-screened Switch is arriving this fall, which is a slight upgrade to the existing TV-connected Switch. Both are better family picks than the smaller Switch Lite, which only works in handheld mode, and doesn't have those useful sharable Joy-Con controllers (Switch Lite owners could do multiplayer, but you'd need to buy extra controllers and huddle around that tiny screen.)
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Art Sees Mikasa Dive Into The World of Final Fantasy VII

Attack On Titan is set to tell the final story of the Survey Corps early next year, giving fans the last episodes featuring the likes of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, with one fan, in particular, taking the opportunity to examine the latter in a brand new light by dropping her into the world of Final Fantasy VII. With the Remake of the popular Square Enix Game recently being brought to the Playstation 5 with an upgrade, fans of the world of Cloud, Tifa, and Barrett are waiting to see when the next installment of the long-awaited series will return.

