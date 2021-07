Attention class of '73! Please join your classmates for an awesome day filled with tons of fun! Bring your favorite old-school games: Old Maid, Checkers, Cards, Sack Race, Dodge ball, board games, etc. This reunion will be held on August 14, at 3:00 p.m., at the residence of Thelma Arnold Brooks, at 1059 Barnes Rd., in Monticello, just one mile north of the old dog track.