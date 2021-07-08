Cancel
Opelousas, LA

Two accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts

By KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
OPELOUSAS, La. – Two people are accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts in St. Landry Parish.

On December 22, 2020, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint of theft at a local business on the I-49 Service Road in Opelousas, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. When detectives spoke to the victim, he stated that there were nine catalytic converters missing from recreational vehicles on the property. The victim also advised that two reciprocating saw blades were found near one of the vehicles.

Detectives received information that Lee Andrew Covington, VI, 41, and Brandy M. Gros, 31, both of Arnaudville, may be possible suspects in the theft, but detectives were unable to make contact with the two for questioning.

On June 28, 2021, detectives were contacted by Morgan City Police Department and stated that Covington and Jimmy Gros, 50 of Krotz Springs, Brandy Gros' father, had been arrested for catalytic converter thefts in that area and may be connected to more thefts in St. Landry Parish. Jimmy Gros is currently not under investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, according to the spokesperson.

Upon questioning, Brandy Gros admitted that she and Lee Covington were responsible for the catalytic converter thefts at a business located in the Opelousas area, according to investigators. Gros stated that she drove Lee Covington to the business and Lee Covington dismantled the catalytic converters from the recreational vehicles.

Due to medical reasons, Lee Covington could not be interviewed at that time.

On July 2, 2021, Brandy Gros and Lee Covington, VI, were transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and both were booked on charges of theft (nine counts).

Bond was set at $18,000 each.

