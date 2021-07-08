Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Troopers looking for driver in fatal EBR hit and run

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie2Kf_0ar9i9FQ00

State Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run crash Thursday morning in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers say the crash, involving a pedestrian, happened shortly before 2:00 am on July 8, on LA Hwy 946 (Joor Road) at the intersection of Mickens Road.

The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old David Copening of Baton Rouge.

According to LSP, an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Copening was walking southbound on LA Hwy 946. Troopers say and unknown vehicle struck Copening and then fled the scene.

Copening sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say a toxicology sample was obtained from Copening for analysis.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

KATC News

KATC News

