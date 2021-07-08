Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeanerette, LA

Boil order issued for Jeanerette

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Br601_0ar9i7Ty00

The Jeanerette Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system and had a system wide loss of pressure.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Jeanerette Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeanerette, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Jeanerette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Rolling Boil#Water Supply#Salt#The Water System#This Boil Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Youngsville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Work continuing on waste water facility in Youngsville

Work on waste water and treatment facilities in Youngsville are continuing. On Friday, Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter stated that work is continuing on the Waste Water Treatment plant improvement and expansion project. Construction of a new sludge dewatering facility is currently in progress, he says.
AgriculturePosted by
KATC News

Keeping your tomatoes alive in the summer

The tomato is synonymous with summer time. There are few things better than a big, red juicy tomato from the garden and it's the goal of gardeners of all experience levels. The fact that is synonymous with summer time is a bit ironic, because down here in the middle of summer tomatoes actually struggle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy