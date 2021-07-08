Cancel
Stanislaus County, CA

Parents Duct Tape Registered Sex Offender Who Broke Into Daughter's Bedroom

By Bill Galluccio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The parents found the suspect standing in her room after breaking in through the window.

