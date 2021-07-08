Parents Duct Tape Registered Sex Offender Who Broke Into Daughter's Bedroom

A mother has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the manslaughter of her “tiny” baby son who she took her “anger and frustration” out on following a fall out with her partner.Chelsea Cuthbertson shook and squeezed six-week-old Malakai Watts, putting him in a medically induced coma at a paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital on February 2 2019.She did so after an argument with her partner and Malakai’s father, Del Watts. After she went outside to smoke a cannabis joint, Ms Cuthbertson returned inside to find Malakai seriously ill and blue in the face.Malakai suffered a...