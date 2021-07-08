New warning signs up at Conimicut Point Beach after drownings
New warning signs at Conimicut Point Beach are sounding the alarm about its perilous riptides after the drowning of a 10-year-old girl. In bold red letters, the placards caution visitors about past drownings in English and Spanish. They also include visual aids and a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, brings the public to a web page with more detailed warnings, including one in Portuguese.www.providencejournal.com
Comments / 0