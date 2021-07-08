UFC 264 predictions, best bets, odds: Tai Tuivasa, Dustin Poirier among top options for a loaded fight card

Arguably the biggest fight of the summer is just one day from commencement. Two of the best lightweight fighters on the planet will meet in the main event of UFC 264 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night when Dustin Poirier takes on Conor McGregor. The two have split the first two meetings in this rivalry with each scoring a massive knockout. Now, they look to settle the score with the eyes of the world watching.