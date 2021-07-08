Opinions are like noses …

If you don’t know me, I am a teacher. I have taught for 28 years, and all of those years have been with Idaho Falls School District 91. I love my job as an English teacher not only because I am in love with literature and big ideas but because I love sharing that love. Aside from standardized test results and the required curriculum, my goal at the end of each year is to have instilled a small spark of interest in books, poetry, people but most of all, ideas into my students. That interest might be the very thing that motivates my students to then go on to participate fully in our community — to be good citizens. Isn’t that what we all really want? Thomas Jefferson believed that through education and enlightenment of new ideas, tyranny and oppressions would vanish. TJ, I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Comments / 0