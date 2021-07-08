Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Weekend Arts Events: SD Practice, Ghost Light Masquerade, Cristóbal Gracia, ‘Soft Plans’ And High Tea

By Julia Dixon Evans
KPBS
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSD Practice, a pandemic-era program from the City of San Diego's Commission for Art and Culture, saw the purchase of 100 works of art from 89 regional artists for the civic art collection, made possible by a gift from the Thomas Rasmussen estate. These pieces will be on view this summer in a split exhibition — half the works will be on view at Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan, and the other half at San Diego Art Institute in Balboa Park.

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Arts Events#Art Museum#Bread And Salt#San Diego Art Institute#Rosin Box#Vr#Liberty Station#Woc#Chulita Vinyl Club#Best Practice#Sd Practice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy