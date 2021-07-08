San Diego Weekend Arts Events: SD Practice, Ghost Light Masquerade, Cristóbal Gracia, ‘Soft Plans’ And High Tea

SD Practice, a pandemic-era program from the City of San Diego's Commission for Art and Culture, saw the purchase of 100 works of art from 89 regional artists for the civic art collection, made possible by a gift from the Thomas Rasmussen estate. These pieces will be on view this summer in a split exhibition — half the works will be on view at Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan, and the other half at San Diego Art Institute in Balboa Park.