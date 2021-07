In light of new developments, to what extent will videoconferencing replace business trips? How should corporations prepare for the next phase of business travel? While our insights from last year still hold, we’ve sharpened our understanding of how business leaders could be thinking about the postpandemic role of corporate travel. In this article, we identify four categories of business travelers - the “never left,” the “never returning,” the “fear of missing out” (FOMO), and the “wait and see” segments - and provide recommendations for how key players in the corporate - travel ecosystem can make effective plans in this context.