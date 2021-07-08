Psalms have something for everyone

…it is the action of asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly. Many times, our prayers are only of supplication; we forget about thanking Him for His blessings. We just want help and right now. King David wrote many Psalms with supplication for mercy, direction, deliverance and being saved from persecution. However, David did not forget to praise God for His mercy. The word supplication is used 60 times in the Bible. Not just a simple request, but a deep plea, humbly asking. It isn’t just a few words. James calls it the fervent prayer of a righteous man. A prayer of earnestness, energy, and is illustrated through God’s Word. In Christianity, the prayer of supplication for health by and for the sick is mentioned by early Christian writings in the New Testament. The Bible calls us to practice supplication rather than surrender to our anxiety and fear. Christians can use supplication as a means of praising God and casting worries upon Him releasing cares from our hearts and minds. From its Latin translation of supplicate, meaning “to plead humbly,” supplication can also be summarized as a request to God. In our request (or supplication), we must be wise to ask God for things that will truly enrich our lives, like wisdom, strength, health, and love. Genuine supplication is an expression of authentic belief in God and trust in Him to answer our prayers.