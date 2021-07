LG Energy Solutions is feeling the “Tesla effect” thanks to Tesla’s success with its made-in-China Model Y sales. The Tesla Model Y enabled LG Energy Solutions to dethrone CATL as the world’s top battery vendor. Many factors enabled LG to make this accomplishment, but one key factor was the strong demand and increasing momentum of the made-in-China Tesla Model Y. A Teslarati article on the matter cited information from SNE Research, which detailed that LG Energy Solution’s installed base skyrocketed by 270% — 5.7 GWh — year over year in May of this year.