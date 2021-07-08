First Helium receives receipt for Final Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (" Major Precious Metals" or the " Company") (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 4,285,715 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.25. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a " Common Share") and one-half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a " Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.70 per Common Share. In the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) of $1.20 or greater per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time from the closing of the Private Placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth (30 th) day after the date of such notice.