Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

First Helium receives receipt for Final Prospectus

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Helium Inc. [HELI-TSXV], a helium exploration company with access to significant development opportunities across Western Canada, announced that, on June 28, 2021, the company received a receipt for its final prospectus which was filed with the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia in connection with the company’s over-subscribed brokered offering of subscription receipts and non-brokered convertible debenture private placement earlier this year for aggregate gross proceeds of $12 million.

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Receipt#First Helium Inc#The Final Prospectus#Cormark Securities Inc#Canaccord Genuity Corp#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Grande Prairie#Worsley Helium Trend#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

American Manganese Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. American Manganese currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol 'AMYZF.'
MarketsBusiness Insider

Helix Applications Inc. Completes Name Change to Globalblock Digital Asset Trading Limited

CNW/ - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSX Venture: BLOK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced name change from Helix Applications Inc. to "GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited". At the opening of trading today, the common shares of the Company commenced trading under its new trading symbol "BLOK".
BusinessBusiness Insider

Stuhini Announces Closing of $2.30 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (the "Company" or "Stuhini") is pleased to announce the completion of its non–brokered private placement previously announced on June 17, 2021. The Company issued 2,000,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Flow-Through Common Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Flow-Through Common Share and 2,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,300,000 (the "Offering").
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. ("NRM ") Pursuant to the Directors' Resolution dated July 5, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital. Effective at the opening Tuesday July 27, 2021, the common shares of Noram Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Noram Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Enters into Private Placement for Proceeds of $100,000

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or "the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into a private placement agreement with a corporate subscriber to issue 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000. There are no finder's fees payable in connection with this placement. The proceeds will be allocated by the Company primarily towards the creation of additional online content in various social media platforms. Such content shall be proprietary to Leveljump.
MarketsShareCast

Metal Tiger puts £0.29m into First Light Capital

Natural resources investor Metal Tiger has subscribed for 1.25 million units in First Light Capital, a capital pool operating under the TSX Venture Exchange, at an issue price of 40 Canadian cents per unit, for a total consideration of CAD 0.5m (£0.29m), it announced on Thursday. 12,386.70. 16:21 23/07/21. 1.04%
Economydallassun.com

Eagle Plains Executes Option Agreement with Canter on Schott's Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) and Canter Capital Corp. (a private B corporation) have executed a formal agreement whereby Canter holds the exclusive right to earn a 60% interest in EPL's 100%-owned Schott's Lake copper-zinc project by completing $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, making $500,000 in cash payments and issuing 1,000,000 common shares to Eagle Plains over a four year period. A 2% NSR is reserved for Eagle Plains, which may be reduced to 1% upon payment by Canter of $1M. The claims cover an area of 2,160ha located in northeastern Saskatchewan, 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Access to the property is gained via winter road and/or float plane.
MarketsBusiness Insider

OV2 Investment 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing in Connection with Qualifying Transaction

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES, THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM./
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche Of $10 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (" Major Precious Metals" or the " Company") (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 4,285,715 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.25. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a " Common Share") and one-half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a " Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.70 per Common Share. In the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) of $1.20 or greater per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time from the closing of the Private Placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth (30 th) day after the date of such notice.
Metal MiningPosted by
TheStreet

Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares Of Probe Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company) announces that today it acquired 15,041,746 common shares (the "Shares") of Probe Metals Inc. ("Probe") at a price of $1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $23,690,749.95. Prior to such acquisition, Eldorado...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Plant&Co Confirms Annual General and Special Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of April 13, 2021, it has set the date for its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") wherein the Company will seek shareholder (the "Plant&Co Shareholders") approval to certain resolutions, including a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with 1309185 BC Ltd. ("Spinco").
BusinessBusiness Insider

48North Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with HEXO Corp.

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the "InformationCircular") and related meeting and proxy materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Company Shareholders") to be held virtually on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time ) (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass a special resolution, with or without variation (the "Arrangement Resolution"), approving the previously announced transaction pursuant to which HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). The Information Circular contains a detailed description of the Arrangement and other information relating to the Company and HEXO.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Vizsla Silver to Acquire 100% of the Panuco District

(VZLA-TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding amending agreement (the "PanucoAmending Agreement") with Minera Rio Panuco SA de CV ("Minera Rio Panuco") and has executed a binding option exercise notice ("CopalaExercise Notice") with Silverstone Resources S.A de CV ("Silverstone"), which together will constitute the acceleration and exercise of the Company's option to acquire 100% of the Panuco-Copala silver-gold district ("Panuco District" or the "Project") located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1st tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 8,713,750 units at a subscription price of $0.16 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,394,200. The Company announced the private placement on July 12, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Receipt Of Stockholder Approval For Acquisition Of First Choice Bancorp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the "Company," "EFSC," or "Enterprise"), the holding company of Enterprise Bank & Trust ("EB&T"), announced today that, at a special meeting of EFSC's stockholders held on July 20, 2021, EFSC received stockholder approval for the proposed merger (the "Merger") with First Choice Bancorp ("FCBP"), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of April 26, 2021, by and among EFSC, EB&T, FCBP and First Choice Bank ("First Choice"), including the issuance of shares of EFSC's common stock to holders of FCBP common stock in connection with the Merger. As previously announced by FCBP, FCBP's shareholders approved the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby at a special meeting of FCBP's shareholders held on July 19, 2021. The closing of the Merger remains subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Completes Purchase of South Woods Lake Claims at Golden Rose Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 8, 2021, it has completed the purchase of a claims package (the "Purchased Assets") contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project.
Businessdallassun.com

American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Shelf Prospectus') with the British Columbia Securities Commission. The objective of filing the Shelf Prospectus is to provide the Company with the financial flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when desired, once the filing is made final.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

New Pacific Announces Filing Of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE-A: NEWP) is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Registration Statement"). The Prospectus is expected to provide the Company with a flexible and efficient approach for completing future financings.
Businesswhtc.com

S.Korean regulator tells Ant-backed Kakao Pay to revise IPO prospectus

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s financial regulator asked fintech company Kakao Pay on Friday to revise its prospectus to raise up to 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in an August listing, a move analysts said would delay the initial public offering (IPO). Kakao Pay Corp, backed by Chinese e-commerce firm...
Economyresourceworld.com

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold (Vg) in the Inaugural Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada

Puma Exploration Inc., [PUMA-TSXV], (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to released initial observations from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill campaign at its 100-per-cent-controlled Williams Brook Gold property, located in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (see press release 2021-06-30). The program is designed to trace the high-grade gold vein networks exposed at surface at the Lynx Gold Zone (see press release 2021-03-31) to better defined any potential high-grade shoot gold system extending at depth and along strike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy