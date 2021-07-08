First Helium receives receipt for Final Prospectus
First Helium Inc. [HELI-TSXV], a helium exploration company with access to significant development opportunities across Western Canada, announced that, on June 28, 2021, the company received a receipt for its final prospectus which was filed with the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia in connection with the company’s over-subscribed brokered offering of subscription receipts and non-brokered convertible debenture private placement earlier this year for aggregate gross proceeds of $12 million.resourceworld.com
