Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Bridgerton’ Author Julia Quinn’s Father Steve Cotler and Sister Violet Charles Killed by Drunk Driver

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn shared that her father, Steve Cotler, and her sister, Violet Charles, died in a tragic accident on June 29.

“I have lost my father and my sister,” the writer, 51, captioned a Wednesday, July 7, Instagram post. “Because a catering company did not secure its load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit.”

Quinn noted that she and Charles had recently completed a project together that held special significance for their family. “I have lost my father, and I don’t have my sister with whom to grieve,” she continued. “I have lost my sister @violetcharlescomics, with whom I had just finished a graphic novel. It was dedicated to our father. It will still be dedicated to our father. It won’t be a surprise anymore, but I’d like to think he suspected we’d do it. He knew us so well. He was our dad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zwz5N_0ar9gMZC00
Julia Quinn, Violet Charles and Steve Cotler. Courtesy Julia Quinn/Instagram (2)

The romance novelist also shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from her late father’s account that detailed the accident. “On June 29, 2021, our father Steve Cotler was killed by a drunk driver in a crash that also took the life of his youngest daughter, the noted cartoonist Violet Charles,” the message from his children read. “Violet’s beloved service dog Michelle also perished in the crash.”

Quinn revealed in the post when she “finally stopped being embarrassed” by her dad. “It was his 25th reunion. I was a sophomore [at Harvard], so I stayed in [Cambridge, Massachusetts,] to attend the festivities with him,” she recalled. “The entire class of ’65 had gone to a club in Boston for dancing, and Janet Jackson came on the speakers. My father started dancing very badly (typical) but with great enthusiasm (also typical). I saw a few teenagers pointing and snickering, and I thought, ‘Yeah, you WISH your dad danced like that.’”

She added: “After that, I felt nothing but pride in his geekiness. He was willing to try almost anything, and he never let the fear of embarrassment rule his actions. As a friend said after his sudden death, ‘We should all be a little more Steve.’”

Cotler worked in the corporate world before becoming a screenwriter and writing the middle grade book series Cheesie Mack. He was 77.

Charles was a cartoonist. Before her death at age 37, she completed illustrating the Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron graphic novel. The once fictional book was mentioned in the seventh Bridgerton novel, It’s in His Kiss.

Quinn is the author of the book series that inspired the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, starring Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan. The show became the streaming platform’s most watched series ever upon its debut in December 2020. It has already been renewed for three more seasons, with season 2 set to focus on Bailey’s character and his love interest, played by Simone Ashley.

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Janet Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Violetcharlescomics#Harvard#Cheesie Mack#Mad Baron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mourning in Bridgerton: Julia Quinn was struck by tragedy

In 2020, during the pandemic, Netflix achieved great success with the premiere of Bridgerton. This series, set in old London, was a boom in audience, marking the beginning of a journey that has already confirmed three more seasons and, in fact, is in full production of what will be the second edition.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
extratv

Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23

“Mani” actor Daniel Mickelson has died at the age of 23. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Monday, Mickelson’s sister Meredith broke the sad news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Gets Emotional Revealing Her Son Is Bullied For Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox tries her best to protect her children from the world but sometimes, it’s a struggle. The “Jennifer’s Body” actor got emotional during an InStyle magazine interview published this week in which she talked about the “mean, awful people and cruel people” that come after her three children. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Long-Time Girlfriend Linda Thompson Posts Rare Footage of the Two Boarding His Lisa Marie Jet

Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson takes to social media to share a rare clip of the two boarding his jet, the Lisa Marie. A year before Elvis Presley’s death, he and longtime girlfriend Linda Thompson were caught on camera boarding his prized private jet, the Lisa Marie, named after his only child. The rare clips show the couple of nearly four years catching yet another flight due to Elvis Presley’s taxing and rigorous touring schedule.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s Family Photos With Kids Over the Years

From model to mom! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have shared sweet shots over the years since starting their family. The couple wed in August 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that their first child was on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the A New Model author captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

MAFS’ Jamie Otis ‘Always Wonders’ If Losing Son Johnathan at 17 Weeks Pregnant Was Her ‘Fault’: I ‘Felt Like I Failed’

Never forgotten. Jamie Otis reflected on the weight she still carries five years after she miscarried her first child at four months. “Happy birthday to my sweet boy who made me a mommy.👼🏼,” the Married at First Sight star, 35, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, July 13, what would have been her son’s 5th birthday. “I only got to hold him briefly before he was taken away from me. Johnathan would be 5 today if he had survived.🙏🏻💙⁣.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Friday, July 23: Unexpected Attack, Elena Fights, Ashland Exposed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 23 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) fears the worst after an unexpected attack. She also makes a shocking discovery about Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Meanwhile, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) is questioned about her loyalty while Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) faces off with Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy