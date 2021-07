Last night, the Tampa Bay Lightning were awarded the Stanley Cup after beating the Montreal Canadiens by a final score of 1-0. As per usual, celebrations began immediately and it was evident from some interviews that the players had already had their fair share of drinks. That is typical of the Stanley Cup winning team every year, so nothing was much of a shock in that regard. However, what was shocking was the interview Nikita Kucherov gave, which included him calling out voters for not voting Andrei Vasilevskiy as the Vezina Trophy winner, referring to Marc-Andre Fleury as “that guy in Vegas”, and even calling out the Montreal Canadiens fans for how they celebrated after their teams Game 4 victory.